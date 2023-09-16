Kristen Doute Gives Update on Where She Stands With Ariana Madix

Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix have been at completely different ends of the spectrum in their relationship over the years as they began as enemies and then found a friendship. In a September 11 interview with The Messenger, Doute opened up about where the two women stand now in the wake of Madix’ split from Tom Sandoval after his affair with Raquel Leviss.

She explained that Madix didn’t owe her an apology for their feud in the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” which began after Sandoval and Madix began dating after his breakup with Doute. Doute spent several seasons coming after Madix and Sandoval as she accused him of cheating on her with Madix, who denied that there was any overlap.

“Ariana owes me nothing,” Doute told the publication. “We both went through the exact same thing. If anything, it’s just so unfortunate that she had to go through it later in life because it’s not really fair to her. Tom, [when] do you just become a better version of yourself and stop repeating your mistakes?”

Doute said she also had a great conversation on camera with Madix about getting past their previous issues and finding a friendship during her time on “Vanderpump Rules” but it was never included in a final edit. “I think that frustrated both Ariana and I was like, ‘Well, we had this amazing evolution of what the hell happened, and why didn’t they air it?'” she shared. “We’re not really sure. But as people can see, that’s one of my closest buddies.”

Kristen Doute Shared Her Thoughts on Ariana Madix’s New Man, Daniel Wai

Doute also spoke about Madix’s new boyfriend Daniel Wai, who the “Vanderpump Rules” star began dating soon after her split from Sandoval. “I love Daniel,” Doute told The Messenger. “He’s adorable. He’s so sweet. He makes her happy. He makes her laugh. He makes her smile, and that is all I care about.”

Madix and Wai met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico and she revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that after they met, they just talked a lot. She revealed that they’d stay up all night talking and it was perfect for her at that time in her life.

The couple is still going strong and People reported in early September 2023 that Wai might feature in season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” as he accompanied Madix on a cast trip to San Francisco.

Kristen Doute Appeared in the Season 10 Finale of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ to Support Ariana Madix After Her Breakup

Doute and Madix have come a long way since their feud on “Vanderpump Rules,” and the “Scandoval” episode of season 10 actually showed Doute’s comeback to Bravo. During the season finale, Doute joined Madix to do a cleansing session and comfort her after her split from Sandoval.

Doute also made it clear from the onset of the breakup that she was “Team Ariana” and frequently posted photos and Instagram Stories in support of her former nemesis. She also made it clear during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after the scandal broke that she didn’t think Madix deserved any of it.

