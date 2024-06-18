‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She Turned Down Being on ‘The Bachelor’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute had the chance to be a “Bachelor” star.

Us Weekly reported that Doute shared that she was approached to appear on “The Bachelor” before she began starring on the first season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premiered in 2013, during a June 2024 episode of her podcast, “Balancing Act.”

“When I worked at SUR, way before ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ way before ‘The Valley,’ way before ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ when we didn’t even have a liquor license, I was bartending the wine and beer bar,” said Doute. “Someone from ‘The Bachelor’ came in. And gave me a card. And asked me to be a contestant on it.”

The “Valley” star explained she chose to not be a “Bachelor” contestant as she was in a relationship with Tom Sandoval.

“I had just started dating Tom Sandoval. And I was like, ‘No. This [relationship] could be forever.’ I mean, I could have been on Bachelor Nation instead of Bravo,” said the 41-year-old.

She also stated that she would have taken up the offer in a situation where she was single.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute & Ariana Madix Opened up About Their Friendship

Doute and Sandoval broke up in 2013. Before they split, Doute accused Sandoval of cheating on her with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While they initially had a contentious relationship, Doute and Madix now have a strong friendship.

During an appearance on an April 2024 interview on “Balancing Act,” Madix opened up about her friendship with Doute. She stated that her journey of befriending Doute was not shown on “Vanderpump Rules.” Madix also shared that once she got to know Doute, she began to love her.

Doute also stated that she started being friends with the “Love Island” host after she “stopped trying to ruin [Madix’s] life.” She explained that she “calmed down a lot more” and “went to therapy.”

“Time healed things and I stopped acting like a psychopath,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Discussed Her Relationship With Her Boyfriend

Doute opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend and “Valley” co-star, Luke Broderick, in a May 2024 interview with “The Beauty Girl.” Doute, who has been public about wanting to have a child with Broderick, stated that they are “actively trying” to conceive.

The “He’s Making You Crazy” author also noted that she experienced a miscarriage in late 2023.

“We got pregnant last year. We had a loss. But we’ve jumped back on that train,” said Doute. “We took a few months off to kind of just heal our minds and our souls. But we’re actively trying, so fingers crossed.”

Doute also spoke about her miscarriage during a June 2024 interview on Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files.” She stated that she and Broderick wanted to be open about the situation with their fans. The Bravo personality also shared that she appreciated the support she received on social media.

“It was one of the best decisions that I’ve made because there’s that positive community that you have on social media. Instead of all the trolls. And the negativity,” said the reality television star.

The second season of “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.