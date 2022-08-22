Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Hoping to Turn Book Into a TV Show

A fired “Vanderpump Rules” cast member is hoping for her big break.

On the August 12, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Kristen Doute gave host Scheana Shay a bit of an update on her life. Since being let go by Bravo, the former reality star has been focused on other things and recently decided to take classed in interior design.

Doute admitted that she’s got a few top secret things in the works and while she didn’t spill too many details, she did say that there’s one thing in particular that she’d like to do — and that’s see her memoir adapted for TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doute’s Memoir Is Filled With Real Emotions From Her Experiences in Life & Love

In 2014, Doute revealed that she was going to write a book. Titled “Smeared Eyeliner and Broken Bank Accounts: A Surreal Life,” Doute explained that the book was about her “life on the show, living in L.A. over the last six years, and what it’s like to be a transplant from the midwest.” In addition, she wrote about “being in a relationship…for six years. And all that chaos.”

That book under that title never actually made it to print. Six years later, however, Doute’s book “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” was published. According to the Washington Post, the book was co-written by Michele Alexander, the author of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

“We started realizing that the emotions that we were feeling and the quote-unquote “irrational behavior” that we were projecting … really had nothing to do with us, but it was poking fun at these guys who were calling us crazy, like crazy was a bad thing. Actually, no. It means that we’re passionate and we care and we have emotions and we respect ourselves,” Doute previously told the Post about her second memoir.

Doute Wrote Her Book With a TV Show in Mind

In her interview with Shay, Doute shared that she had originally written the book in hopes that it would eventually be made into a television show — it’s what she always sort of pictured.

Shay asked Doute if she had planned to write a “‘He’s Making You Crazy’ part II book,” to which Doute replied, “maybe.” At the end of the day, however, she has bigger ideas.

“I really, really want to adopt it for television first — that’s why Michele and I wrote the book to begin with. As you guys know, she wrote ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ which became a killer movie. So that’s really why we wrote it to begin with,” she explained.

Doute went on to say that she’s really moved passed that time in her life when she embraced the “crazy” and took it on, but she still would like to see her book turn into something bigger. No word on whether Doute is talking to anyone about making this happen or if she has any plans to get that dream off the ground.

READ NEXT: Kristen Doute Dragged for ‘Weird’ Comment About Jax Taylor