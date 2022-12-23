‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Makes New Romance Instagram Official

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star has decided to reveal that she has a new boyfriend.

On December 20, 2022, Kristen Doute shared a couple of photos of herself with her podcast co-host — and boyfriend — Luke Broderick.

During the first episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute and Broderick told the story of how they hooked up at a friend’s wedding. The two were in the bridal party and ended up having some fun of their own on the side.

By listening to the podcast, it was easy to tell that Doute and Broderick had gotten very close, but they didn’t quite confirm that they were dating, until more recently. On December 21, 2022, the podcast titled “Okay, Fine, We Are Dating” was released.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doute & Broderick Received Lots of Love From Friends on Social Media

Upon sharing their official relationship photos, Doute and Broderick received dozens of messages of love and support from friends and fans who are so happy that they’re dating — and sharing the news.

“Ain’t afraid to take chances and wears her heart on her sleeve,” Doute captioned the post. She later told anyone who might be confused by the post to listen to her podcast.

“And I’m crying. Love you guys!” one pal commented on the post.

“You look so happy! So here for it. I’m sure it’s weird to have total strangers say this; but I really love seeing you happy. You deserve it,” another comment read.

“You’ll make cuter babies with this one,” someone else said.

“Praying you have found a good man. You have a good heart,” a fourth person added.

Doute and Broderick actually went Instagram official in November 2022 when Doute shared a picture of them dressed up as Pennywise and Georgie for Halloween — but the public didn’t know that the two were more than friends at that point.

Doute & Broderick Discussed More Details About How They Started Dating on Their Podcast

Doute and Broderick are spending the holidays together and recently drove from California to Indiana in what Doute called the “longest road trip” she’s ever taken. However, before they left, they recorded a podcast about their decision to date.

“Luke and I are f****** dating,” she said. “I battled with being, like, your person. Like, I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again, just like kind of threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother,” she explained.

The two went on to share how different they are and how they ended up falling in love despite being complete opposites. Perhaps the big difference — aside from the fact that Doute is 39-years-old and Broderick is only 31 — is that Broderick is really into hunting and fishing and eats meat while Doute is a vegetarian.

“It’s not the end of the f****** world,” she said.

Broderick said that he has been staying in Doute’s apartment for the past five weeks. The two also revealed that they got matching tattoos.

