VPR Alum Says ‘Bravo Messed Up’ by Firing Her Instead of Filming the Backlash She Received

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute was let go from the series following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. According to Vanity Fair, Bravo decided to fire Doute and Stassi Schroeder when “former cast member Faith Stowers recalled a racist incident in which the duo falsely accused her of theft and called the police on her.”

During an October 2022 episode of the “Adversity Advantage” podcast, Doute revealed that she believed she and Schroeder should have continued filming “Vanderpump Rules” while they faced online criticism for their treatment of Stowers. She explained that she thinks “this was really where Bravo messed up.”

“I’m not just saying that selfishly, I’ve been thinking about this for over two years, I just I think they had such an opportunity to film this, to make this a teachable moment and I understand cancel culture is and can be case by case, so I’m not going to speak on every — like when you talk about the Harvey Weinstein, I’m not defending anything like that,” explained Doute.

She went on to say that she believed in certain circumstances people should be allowed to grow from criticism and redeem themselves.

“I do think there is just so much importance in letting these be teachable moments because otherwise, what are we even doing in this world? If someone makes a mistake currently or you know, 4, 5, 3 years ago or whatever it is and we just say, ‘go disappear. Just disappear. We don’t want to hear from you anymore.’ Instead of letting them learn and making that teachable moment. So we all become better? It just blows my mind,” said Doute.

She also noted that she believed she and Schroeder “were definitely scapegoats in the beginning of this whole cancel culture.” She went on to say that she lost many financial opportunities following her departure from “Vanderpump Rules.”

“That was probably the hardest part was just having everything that I worked my entire adult life just like ripped away from me in one second over something I couldn’t even address,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Shared Similar Comments About Being Fired in 2020

Doute shared similar comments about wanting to film “Vanderpump Rules” after season 8 during a 2020 interview with KTLA 5.

“As far as me being let go from Bravo, that was Bravo’s choice to make, you know, that was their decision, they felt it was in their best interest. I have made the argument that I think it would have been nice to bring this conversation into the show but at the end of the day that was their choice. And I had to accept it and move on,” said the 39-year-old.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About the Incident Involving Faith Stowers in July 2022

During a July 2022 episode of the “Morning Toast” podcast, Schroeder spoke about the incident involving Stowers. She stated that Doute called a tip line because they believed the former “Vanderpump Rules” star had been committing crimes after coming across an article.

“Kristen and I thought that we like did our diligence and did f***** stupid, stupid s***. We acted on gossip and that was the problem. I did not witness anything, like I did not witness Faith doing anything and I think that has truly been the biggest lesson, you can’t go accusing people of things you never witnessed before,” said the “Next Level Basic” author.

While recording the “Morning Toast” episode, the mother of one shared that she was grateful she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I was on this path of just not having to think about real s*** and I could have easily continued on that path just doing the reality TV, podcast touring, me, me, me, I feel like Beyonce, I really had to sit for two years and stew — not just stew, but take a cold, hard, deep look at myself and what do I value, what do I want to my life to be,” explained the 34-year-old.

