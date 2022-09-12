Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Lala Kent Made Her Cry

Lala Kent’s comments about one of her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars caused a great deal of hurt in its wake.

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in April 2022, Kent said something about Kristen Doute that left her extremely upset.

“Which of your Vanderpump pals would you trust the least to watch Ocean for a weekend?” host Andy Cohen asked Kent. She wasted little time coming up with a response. She through about it for a second before responding.

“Probably Kristen Doute,” Kent said, starting to laugh. As it turns out, this really hurt Doute’s feelings and she talked about it during a recent interview.

Doute Said That She Cried Over Kent’s Comment

On the August 12, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Doute chatted with podcast host Scheana Shay and opened up about her life post-show. During their talk, Doute said that she does not like “being the butt of the joke all the time.”

Doute and Shay bonded over being the girls that seem to constantly be put down by other people — even if the other people say it’s all in good fun. Doute gave the example of Kent on WWHL and admitted that Kent saying that she wouldn’t trust Doute with her 1-year-old daughter Ocean really upset her.

“I cried and cried. My feelings were so hurt. Also, I’m not even on Vanderpump, so like, leave me out of that and why didn’t you say, like, I don’t know, James Kennedy or Tom Sandoval or Tom Schwartz who, like, forgets to tie his own shoes?” Doute asked.

Shay told Doute that she would be one of the “first people” that she’d be completely comfortable leaving Summer with.

Doute Sent Kent a Text Message About the Comment

Doute admitted that Kent’s comment was “eating away” at her so she wanted to send her a message and try to clear things up.

“When I finally confronted her about it… I sent her a text and she’s the worst texter — immediately wrote me back. Immediately was like, ‘Oh my god, I just thought it was funny cause you’re kind of that person that we make fun of. And I don’t mean it,'” Doute recalled.

Shay empathized.

“She’s done that with me, as well. But I feel like now her and me are in such a good place. But we’ve had those conversations where she’s like, ‘It’s just because you’re just an easy target,'” Shay said. “And she said that with me with other people in this friend group,” she continued, adding, “but I’m so thankful now that her and I have gotten to a good place where now she has my back.”

Doute and Shay said that they feel like they are consistently the “target” because they are “the nice ones.”

All the girls seem to be in a better place now — except for an actual feud that has torn Stassi Schroeder away from the friend group. You can read more about that by clicking the link below.

