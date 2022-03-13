Kristen Doute Shares a Cryptic Post & Fans Think She Broke Up With Alex Menache

Kristen Doute might be single again. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post that led many fans to believe that she and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Alex Menache.

“I am ready to start a new chapter in my life,” Doute posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 7, 2022. She added a heart but no other explanation. In a subsequent post, Doute shared a quote about being an empath that she said her mom sent her.

Fans immediately took to Reddit to discuss Doute’s posts, many wondering if she’s single. The former reality star hasn’t addressed the rumors. Doute and Menache seemed to be headed towards an engagement, given that they recently moved in together. Doute had also talked about wanting to get pregnant, as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think That Doute & Menache Have Called it Quits

It didn’t take long for fans to assume that there was trouble in paradise between Doute and Menache. Couple Doute’s cryptic posts with the fact that she hasn’t shared any new posts about him since the holidays, and his Instagram account is private, and people are wondering what’s actually going on.

“Is Kristin single?” one Redditor asked, sharing a screenshot of Doute’s cryptic Instagram post and kicking off a new thread.

“Kristin’s life has more chapters than the Bible,” someone else added.

“She’s still following him. I think she’s just being dramatic and needs engagement on her page,” a third comment read.

“Oh man, I was rooting for her and the rich man to take care of her for the rest of her life,” a fourth Reddit user wrote.

“Well maybe it’s the opposite, maybe it means she’s ready to get engaged, married, maybe children…who knows. She just sold her place to move in with him so it seems more likely to me to mean this, rather than that they split,” someone else suggested.

Doute Is Hoping to Get Pregnant

Doute has shared some personal updates with her fans over the last couple of weeks. For example, the former reality star shared that she has decided to quit smoking. On January 21, 2022, Doute took to her Instagram Stories to share the news.

“Feels a little soon to talk about this, but here I go. I committed to 2/20/22 a few weeks ago [and] yesterday wasn’t so hard,” she wrote. She revealed that she was having some struggles with it. “Today is a different beast. I’m irritable, crying, craving. I know it’ll get easier… super thankful for my friends’ support! You know who you are,” she added.

Someone wrote in to Doute to ask her if she decided to quit smoking to prepare her body for a baby.

“Yes,” Doute responded. “I 100 want to prepare my body, but also just to be healthy and prolong my life. I know I would never ever smoke once I have a child. I’m also just over it,” she continued. She has been posting regularly about her journey ever since — but Menache hasn’t made an appearance on her social media in several weeks.

