Bravo Star Engaged After 2 Years With Beau

Bravo star Kristen Doute is engaged to her boyfriend, Luke Broderick. The couple was on vacation in Maui, Hawaii, when Broderick popped the question.

“It was a total surprise,” Doute, 41, told Us Weekly of the proposal. Broderick waited for the perfect, most picturesque moment of the day to get down on one knee; sunset.

“I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person. I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés,” Doute said. Her ring features a 4+ carat emerald cut center diamond with diamonds on the band and a hidden halo, per the outlet. The new bauble is set in 14k white gold.

She and Broderick started dating in 2022 after meeting at the wedding of a mutual friend a few months prior. The two both star on the new Bravo show “The Valley.” Per People magazine, the proposal was recorded for the second season of the show, which is currently filming.

Fans Reacted to Kristen Doute’s Engagement News on Reddit

Shortly after Doute’s engagement news was reported by Us Weekly, she and Broderick shared a joint post to announce the news on Instagram.

“I’m wrapped around your finger like this ring i’m wearing. Out of the all the fish in the sea, you chose me,” the caption read. Doute also gave a shout out to jeweler Kyle Chan who helped design her engagement ring.

Some Bravo fans have since taken to Reddit to react.

“Our butterfly is getting married! So happy for her, I hope she’s a bridezilla,” one person wrote.

“Awe!!! Her ring is Gorgeous..Hope they have a lifetime of happiness,” someone else said.

“Honestly, maybe this is what she needs? I hope they’re happy and have gone through some therapy together,” a third comment read.

“Okay, I’m gonna need an entire wedding special spin off because this [expletive] is going to be off the [expletive] rails,” a fourth Redditor added.

Kristen Doute Really Wants to Be a Mom

Doute has been very candid about wanting to start a family. In fact, she’s talked about her desire to have a baby multiple times on her new podcast.

On the January 4, 2023, episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute’s boyfriend said that he and Doute were planning on looking for a house sometime in 2023. Podcast guest and longtime Doute pal Tom Schwartz asked Doute if she was pregnant.

“No. I’m drinking wine right now,” she responded. “I wish I were pregnant,” she continued, adding, “I would love to be pregnant right now. But it’s not true.”

On another episode while chatting with pal Lala Kent, Doute expressed something similar.

“I can’t stop [expletive] talking about how much I want a baby more than anything in the world,” she said.

In November 2023, Doute shared the news that she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks.

“I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. I know so many women have been through this. And it’s really f—— terrifying because you always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?'” she said on her podcast.