Bravo Star Waited 10 Years for ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring

Kristen Doute had a hand in the design of her engagement ring.

“The Valley” star announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Luke Broderick during trip to Maui in September 2024.

And while the proposal itself was a total surprise, Doute may not have been as surprised by the ring that Broderick put on her finger—because she helped come up with the idea for the design nearly 10 years earlier on the heels of her relationship with James Kennedy.

Kristen Doute ‘Dreamt Up’ Her Perfect Engagement Ring Idea in 2015

Doute has been in several serious relationships since fans first met her on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013.

While she was never engaged to her ex-beau Kennedy, a source told Page Six Style that Doute presented her “dream” engagement ring idea to celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan in 2015, which is the same year she split from the DJ.

The outlet reported that Doute helped come up with the “exact” idea for the unique engagement ring Chan created. When Doute began getting serious with Broderick, she told him about the ring idea she gave to Chan. The sparkler features a large emerald-cut diamond and a white diamond hidden halo setting on a diamond-studded white gold band.

In September 2024, Chan gave fans an up-close at the ring in an Instagram post. He shared a video and photos of the ring and wrote, “Here’s a closer look of this ring. It is 14 karat white gold, center diamond is a special elongated emerald cut diamond 4.27ct with hidden natural white diamond halo setting. Represents the love around the center diamond ‘Kristen.’”

Groom-to-be Broderick was a happy customer. He thanked Chan for his work in an Instagram post. “You made the perfect ring for us!! Thank you so much!!” he wrote to Chan.

Doute was enamored by the sparkling ring. “I’m wrapped around your finger like this ring i’m wearing 💍 🤟🏽 ,” the Bravo star captioned an Instagram post of her engagement moment, adding, “And thank you to our bestie @kylechandesign for creating the most beautiful ring!!)”

She flashed her ring on her Instagram story and wrote, “The most perfect ring to ever exist.”

Kyle Chan Has Designed Rings For Other Bravo Stars

Years before she got the real deal, Doute walked around with a fake engagement ring. In 2016, she told E! News she bought a fake engagement ring for herself to see if she would like wearing it. “It looks good,” she said at the time. “I just wanted to see—what if I don’t like this cut?”

On social media, Chan said he was honored to finally create Doute’s dream ring. “Congratulations to [Luke] and [Kristen] for their engagement,” he wrote on Instagram on September 6. “I am so happy for you both and love you both so much. It is my absolute honor to create the ring of your dreams.”

While Doute’s ring was a decade in the making, Chan kept busy creating engagement rings for other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members. Fans may recall that in season 9, Brock Davies went to Kyle Chan Designs to ask Chan to create a massive pink morganite ring for Scheana Shay. Davies memorably asked Chan if he could split the payment for the bauble on multiple credit cards.

At the time the episode aired, Chan posted to Instagram with a closer look at Shay’s engagement ring. “12.74 ct Rectangular cushion cut rare fancy pink morganite with diamond ring in 14 karat white gold,” he wrote. “It is a perfect rectangular cushion and This gem also possess a rare fancy pink reflect with insane fire. Morganite is all about Divine Love. Pure and simple, it is representative of unconditional love. Congrats again @scheana @brock__davies.”

In addition, Katie Maloney’s long-awaited rose gold engagement ring from her now ex Tom Schwartz was designed by Chan in 2015. At the time, Chan shared four photos of Maloney’s ring on Instagram and revealed it was a 2-carat rose cut pear shaped champagne diamond set in 14 karat rose gold. “The little pink sapphire represent [Tom Schwartz],” he wrote of the ring.