VPR Star Says Ex-Boyfriend Shouted Insults at Her at Jax Taylor’s Bar

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared why she is unhappy with her “Valley” castmate, Jax Taylor.

During an appearance on the June 6 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute stated that she and Taylor were “doing great” for a while, despite his separation from her close friend and co-star, Brittany Cartwright. Doute said, however, she is upset by Taylor because of an interaction with her ex-boyfriend, Alex Menache. As “Valley” fans are aware, Doute did not appreciate when Taylor invited Menache to a “guy’s night” in season 1, episode 2.

Doute explained she went to Taylor’s Los Angeles bar, Jax’s Studio City, to celebrate Ariana Madix‘s brother Jeremy Madix‘s birthday in May 2024. The 41-year-old said that Menache invited himself to the event. According to Doute, Jeremy Madix offered to ban Menache from the event. Doute, however, did not take his offer.

“I was like, ‘No, it’s fine.’ Let’s just go at different time,” said Doute.

She stated that when she arrived at the event, Menache began insulting her.

“He started shouting some really gnarly, [expletive] things at me — the ex-boyfriend … ‘Looks like the Ozempic didn’t work [expletive].’ Stuff like that,” said Doute.

According to Doute, Taylor was “standing with [Menache]” and “was kind of holding him back.” The “He’s Making You Crazy” author stated she wanted Taylor to “kick [Menache] out” but “nothing happened.” She said she decided to remove herself from Taylor’s bar.

“I left. Sent Jax some texts after like, ‘I’m so beyond disappointed. I need a break from you. Whatever,'” said Doute.

The reality television personality said Taylor replied that he was, “going through so much right now.” Doute also stated that Taylor has not apologized for the situation.

Kristen Doute Discussed Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Relationship

While recording the “Viall Files” podcast, Doute discussed Taylor and Cartwright’s separation. She stated that Cartwright is not currently dating anyone. Doute said she believes Cartwright will eventually go on dates once she has “stopped battling” Taylor and finds a more permanent place to live than an Airbnb.

“She’s getting her sparkle back as she says,” said Doute. “And I think there will be a point where she’ll be comfortable enough to do that.”

She also mentioned that Taylor was spotted with model Paige Woolen, who was present at Jeremy Madix’s birthday celebration. She stated she believed Taylor or Woolen had called the paparazzi on themselves during their hangouts.

Jax Taylor Denied He Was Dating Anyone

During the May 31 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits,” Taylor stated that he was not dating anyone.

“I was seen out with someone. It was strictly just lunch,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he and Cartwright agreed to date other individuals during their separation.

“As of right now, we are both on the same page on dating other people. That is okay,” said the 44-year-old.

In addition, Taylor said that he and his estranged wife, who separated from him in January 2024, are focused on what is best for their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“The most important thing is our son,” said the father of one.

Page Six reported Taylor commented on his estranged wife’s romantic life in a June 4 X upload.

“you may want to ask brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months….” read the post that has since been deleted.

Cartwright shared that she would like to date other people during an April 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. She said, however, that she has had difficulty discussing the topic with Taylor.

“You can’t just sit down and have a meaningful conversation with him. It always turns into an argument,” said the Kentucky native.

In addition, Cartwright stated she was unsure if she would mend her relationship with her estranged husband.