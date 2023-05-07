‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Makes Bold Claim About Ex’s New Relationship

Kristen Doute thinks James Kennedy’s relationship with Ally Lewber is doomed. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out about her ex during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 3, 2023 – and she also accused him of faking his sobriety in his past relationships.

Doute dated Kennedy in 2015 during the fourth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” but they split during filming, per E! News.

Kristen Doute Said Ally Lewber is “Too Smart” for James Kennedy

On May 3, 2023, Doute returned to the Bravo Clubhouse for the first time in three years as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.” During a discussion about Kennedy’s relationship, she predicted that his romance with Lewber will not stand the test of time.

“They’re not gonna last because she’s too smart,” Doute said. “She’s, from what I see, I’ve only met her once, what I’m seeing on TV she has her s*** together and…she stands up for herself, so they won’t last.”

In April 2023, Doute talked about Lewber in an episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” As she gave credit to Lewber for uncovering an “Easter egg” about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Kennedy’s former fiancé, Raquel Leviss, she added, “Shout out to Ally. I’m like, I’m sorry you’re dating him but good for you girl!”

Kristen Doute Has Other Issues With James Kennedy

Doute has long had issues with Kennedy. On WWHL, she told host Andy Cohen she stays “as far away as possible” from him.

According to BravoTV.com. Doute, who was fired from Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant due to bad behavior, was upset that her ex was given multiple chances by Vanderpump despite his inappropriate behavior, usually while drinking. After Vanderpump fired Kennedy for fat-shaming Katie Maloney and talking inappropriately to other female co-workers, she later rehired him as a DJ for “See You Next Tuesday” after he vowed to stop drinking.

On a previous WWHL episode, Doute admitted that Kennedy’s second chances seemed unfair to her, especially after how he spoke to his SUR co-workers.

”That definitely pisses me off,” she said. “So when I hear that he does get the chances…like when I heard he got rehired at PUMP, why does it affect me? Well, I like to go to PUMP. I remember when PUMP first got its olive trees in. I’ve been around for a long time. So that is definitely part of it, but it’s mostly just the way James just treats everyone consistently just over and over and gets away with it and none of us, not even Jax [Taylor], has gotten away with that.”

During the 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Doute also made a shocking claim about Kennedy. While he previously claimed to have quit drinking and lived a “California sober” lifestyle for more than two years, Doute called BS on that story.

“He was faking it,” Doute said on WWHL. “When he wasn’t ‘partying,’ when he wasn’t ‘drinking,’ he was ‘sober.’ BS,” she added.

Kennedy has not responded to Doute’s comments as of this writing.

