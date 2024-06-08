Kristen Doute Explains Why She Thinks Jax Taylor Can Be ‘Terrifying’

“The Valley” star Kristen Doute is sharing her thoughts about her castmate Jax Taylor.

During an appearance on the June 6 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute, who co-starred with Taylor on “Vanderpump Rules” for eight seasons, stated he has a tendency to share private information about those close to him.

“I’ve said it since day one, season one of ‘Vanderpump’ with Jax — why Jax can be so terrifying — And I don’t mean that I’m afraid he’ll talk badly about me or whatever … If he has anything on you, it’s coming out,” said Doute.

The 41-year-old noted that Taylor has acknowledged that he “can’t keep his mouth shut.” Doute stated that this trait of Taylor “is sad” for his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“Fine, whatever, for everyone else. But you’re own wife? So [Taylor] makes everything up. If he doesn’t have anything to spill, he’s going to make it up. And that’s the scary part,” said Doute.

She clarified that she is “not afraid of it anymore.”

“I’m just so used to it,” explained Doute. “It goes in my ear and right out the other one.”

Kristen Doute Shared Her Thoughts About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Relationship

While recording the “Viall Files” episode, Doute shared her thoughts about Cartwright and Taylor’s estranged relationship. As fans are aware, Cartwright announced she separated from Taylor in February 2024.

Doute stated that the estranged couple has a complicated relationship because they “have a lot of fun together when [Taylor] doesn’t suck.”

“They are best friends. They do love being home, just the two of them. And watching their silly sitcoms and playing games together. And cracking up,” said Doute.

Doute also stated that she was unsure if Cartwright and Taylor would mend their relationship.

“I do not have hope for reconciliation. But ask me in a few weeks, I might change my mind,” said the “Valley” star.

She also stated that Cartwright is not dating other people amid her separation.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Opened up About Their Separation on Their Podcast

Taylor and Cartwright opened up about their separation on the June 7 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany.” Taylor shared that he has been struggling with the separation. He referenced that Cartwright has been staying at Airbnbs, while he has remained at their shared Valley Village home.

“I think just kind of being alone in my house with myself, that was a big deal. There’s a lot. I mean we’ve been together for a long time. And then all of the sudden, she’s not there,” said Taylor.

Taylor stated that he has been “reflecting” on his behavior that caused Cartwright to want to separate.

Cartwright also shared that she has had moments of loneliness during her separation.

“I think, for me, the lonely times can be the hardest times as well. Because Jax and I were always together. Like literally best friends,” said Cartwright.

The estranged couple also shared that Cartwright occasionally stays at their shared Valley Village home.

“It’s very weird and up and down,” said Cartwright.

The Kentucky native also stated that they are focused on the well-being of their son.

In addition, Taylor stated that he and Cartwright have discussed dating other people. He also said he has decided to see a medical professional to seek help for his “serious anger issues.”

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband

In an April 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright spoke about separating from Taylor. She stated that she decided to leave their Valley Village home after they got into an intense argument in January 2024. She explained she did not want her son to be raised in a “toxic environment.”

In addition, she stated that Taylor refused to move out of their house, which is why she has been staying at Airbnb homes.