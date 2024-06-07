VPR Star Dishes on Text Exchange With Lala Kent After Their Falling Out

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute discussed a text message exchange between her and her former castmate, Lala Kent, after their falling out.

During an appearance on the June 6 episode of “Bachelor” star, Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute explained that she and Kent got into a disagreement in November 2023. She stated that she recorded a live episode of Zack Peter’s podcast, “No Filter With Zack Peter,” alongside “Shahs of Sunset” stars Reza Farahan and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, in November 2023. She said she “was pregnant at the time” of the podcast and did not feel comfortable. In addition, she stated she has “never gotten along” with Gharachedaghi.

Doute stated that Gharachedaghi made an unkind statement about how Kent parents her daughter, Ocean, fathered by her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. According to Doute, Gharachedaghi is friends with Emmett.

Doute stated that she did not defend Kent and did laugh because she was uncomfortable.

“What Lala expected me to do was to turn to GG and say, ‘That’s [expletive] up. Don’t talk about my friend like that,'” said Doute.

The 41-year-old agreed that she should have corrected Kent. She also said her “Valley” castmate, Brittany Cartwright, told her that Kent said she was “dead to her” because of the live podcast.

Doute stated, however, that Kent messaged the “Valley” star after she announced she had a miscarriage “which was just after that live podcast” in November 2024.

“Just saying like, ‘Heard about your loss. Sorry for your loss.’ Something like that. I didn’t write back,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Said She Thinks It Is Difficult to be Friends With Lala Kent

While recording the “Viall Files” June 2024 episode, Doute stated she eventually messaged Gharachedaghi that she probably should have defended Kent at the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast. She said she sent the screenshot of the conversation to Kent.

“I text them to Lala and said, ‘Just want you to know this is me trying,'” said Doute. “And her text back to me was like, essentially she doesn’t give a [expletive]. She’s like, ‘GG is so below me. This is nothing. I don’t even care about this. I’m sure you and I will be homies again one day.'”

In addition, Doute said Kent, who is pregnant with her second child, told her she was “looking out for [her] baby and the peace of [her] baby.” Doute said she replied by saying she understood Kent and was also concerned about her pregnancy during the November 2023 “No Filter With Zack Peter” episode.

“And I said ‘Some people are meant to be friends for a season, a reason. Or a lifetime. And I think you and I are friends for a season.’ And she goes, ‘Great.’ And that was it. And I don’t need that in my life either,” continued Doute.

She then stated that she believes “friendships with Lala come with so many conditions.”

Kristen Doute Made Similar Comments About Lala Kent in January 2024

While recording a January 2024 episode of her podcast, “Balancing Act,” Doute discussed her fight with Kent. She stated that she did not want to argue with Gharachedaghi while recording the live podcast episode because she believes the “Shahs of Sunset” star has proved her foolishness by remaining friends with Emmett. In addition, she stated she thinks Kent “is an insanely wonderful mother.”

Doute also stated that she believed Kent should have personally told her she was upset.

“She should have just called me. Just call me, shoot me a text and say, ‘This really [expletive] hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this,’” said Doute. “And we could have had a conversation. But instead she started telling our friends. Who then had to come back to me weeks later and fill me in on this.”

Lala Kent Discussed Her Issues With Kristen Doute

During the May 28 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Kent stated that she became upset with Doute after she watched a clip from the November 2023 “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast episode.

“[Gharachedaghi] was talking about me as a parent. And from my point of view, in this footage, Kristen, was like, leaning back and snickering about what this girl was saying about me as a mom,” said Kent.

Kent stated that she “could not move past that” because she has told Doute the ins and outs of her relationship with Emmett.

“I thought it was completely inappropriate for her to laugh,” said Kent. “I would have liked to her to say, like, ‘Respectfully [expletive] off. You have no idea what my friend deals with.'”

She also stated she believed she and Doute could eventually mend their friendship.

“Not saying that we are never going to be homies again. Because I get over things,” said Kent. “Just where I am in my life right now, I just really need a positive incubated life.”