Kristen Doute: ‘I Would Love to Be Pregnant’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute has been fairly candid about her desire to have children, and has really given the idea a lot of thought. In an interview on the We Met at ACME podcast, via Us Weekly, Doute revealed that she got checked out because she was considering freezing her eggs.

“I’ve considered adoption. I’ve considered having children on my own,” she said on the podcast, according to Us Weekly.

On January 23, 2022, Doute took to Instagram to post a few photos from her friend’s engagement party, and some fans asked her if she was pregnant, a few pointing to a maybe-baby-bump in the pictures. Doute was pretty quick to set the record straight, letting fans and followers know that she’s not expecting a baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doute Said That She Is not Pregnant but Admitted That She Would ‘Love to Be’

In responding to some of the people asking if she was with child, Doute made it quite clear that she simply ate dinner. “Not preggo, but I did eat dinner and wasn’t concerned about my posture,” she said in response to one Instagram user.

Answering another Instagram user’s question, Doute wrote, “No…I’m not. So you’re insinuating that I’m ‘fat,’ which doesn’t feel great coming from a stranger on the internet. But I would love to be pregnant. Don’t be an a******.”

The Instagram user offered an apology to Doute. “I cannot apologize enough for my comment. It honestly came across the wrong way and I truly can see the way it was taken. I wrote it hoping for happy news for you. I wish you well and happiness. God bless,” the Instagram user wrote, tagging Doute.

Doute has been in a relationship with her beau Alex Menache since 2020. It’s unknown if the two have talked about taking the next step in their relationship, or if they want to start a family together, but judging by Doute’s comment, she seems to want to have a baby.

Some People Were Upset That Doute Was Asked if She Was Pregnant

Several fans were upset that people asked Doute if she was pregnant, and many came to her defense, by way of comments on the post.

“So rude for so many people to jump to conclusions and literally ask a question that is none of their business but also comment on your beautiful body on a post that literally gave no clues that you were trying to show something and not say it. Enjoy that dinner, never think about your posture and take candid photos with friends,” one person wrote.

“Omg I can’t believe people have the audacity to ask certain questions. Makes me cringe. Even IF she was it’s literally no one’s business,” another added.

“What an asinine thing to ask. I want you to [imagine] how you would feel if someone asked you this out of nowhere? Seriously think how hurt you would feel if you weren’t. People have to stop [asking] this question,” a third person wrote.

“You look beautiful and happy! Nothing in any of these pics is unflattering on you! Don’t let anyone get you down,” a fourth comment read.

