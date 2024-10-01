‘The Valley’ Star Gives Wedding, Baby Update Weeks After Surprise Engagement

Kristen Doute and her fiancé Luke Broderick have put their wedding plans on hold as they focus on having a baby.

In early September 2024, “The Valley” star announced her engagement to her while on a trip to Maui, Hawaii. “It was a total surprise,” Doute, 41, told Us Weekly of Broderick’s proposal on a boat.

But Doute is not rushing her walk down the aisle. During a September 2024 episode of her “Balancing Act” podcast, the Bravo veteran explained why she wants to have a baby before planning her wedding.

Kristen Doute Doesn’t Want to Plan for a Wedding & Babies at the Same Time

Doute has been vocal about her desire to have a child. On the November 26, 2023, episode of her former podcast “Sex, Love and What Else Matters,” she shared that she had a miscarriage at six weeks of pregnancy last fall. She called the experience “terrifying.”

On the September 2024 podcast, Doute and Broderick, 33, said they want to have a baby first and then start planning their wedding afterward. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I feel like we’re on the baby train,’” Doute said. “Otherwise, we have to take a break from trying for babies to plan a wedding. We can’t do both. I would prefer not to do both.”

Broderick noted that if they wait to wed, his bride won’t have to worry about carrying baby weight while shopping for her wedding gown and can feel “good” when she walks down the aisle. “You don’t want to get fitted for a dress and then lose or gain weight if you’re pregnant or you’re whatever, and then have to dress not fit on the day,” he added.

Doute revealed that the two have been actively trying to get pregnant for the past several months and are seeing a fertility specialist. “I am on medication now,” she said. “That’s kind of as far as we’re going at the moment. We’ve been tested, both Luke and I. You know, my body’s ready to go to carry and we’re looking good on all of that but for some reason, it’s just, it’s not taking.”

Once they do have a baby, Broderick hopes to have an officiated, “formal” wedding at a location that will also serve as their honeymoon destination.

“So we stay there for an extended period of time,” he said. “We have our closest friends and family. That way we can limit it, make it smaller guest list… We do that and have an awesome wedding at, not necessarily at a resort, but like on a beach.”

Kristen Doute Talked About Her Desire to Start a Family During the 1st Season of ‘The Valley’

Play

On “The Valley” season 1 premiere, titled “ Welcome to the Valley,” Doute expressed worry over conceiving a child at over 40. “I can’t just get knocked up like any day of the week and I feel like it might be really difficult,” she said to Broderick in one scene.

“I’m 40. I’m five years past a geriatric pregnancy. Like, that’s [expletive] up,” she added. “I don’t want to keep talking about that or thinking about it or saying it out loud because I feel like, it’s like I’m putting that out into the universe. I’m trying not to put all this stress and pressure on myself.”

In another scene, co-star Jax Taylor questioned Doute’s readiness for a child. “I just want to make sure that you are ready for this situation,” Taylor said to Doute. “It’s not like you’re getting a dog with your boyfriend, you’re getting a child!”

After Doute questioned who Taylor was to say if she’s “ready” for a baby or not, he asked her, “Are you mentally there to have a child?”

“I’ve been mentally there for a very long time,” Doute replied.

Taylor noted that he was just giving Doute “tough love,” bit it didn’t land well.