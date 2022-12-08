Kristen Doute Shares ‘Most Vulnerable’ Thing She’s Ever Done

On the first episode of her new podcast, Kristen Doute revealed that “most vulnerable” thing that she has ever done in her life.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up to listeners of “Sex, Love, And What Else Matters” about how her podcast is going to be different from the other things that she’s done in her career.

“If you guys have read my book or if you’ve been an avid viewer of ‘Vanderpump’ or know any of my friends from that show, I just want to say that, like, writing my book was the scariest thing I’ve ever done — also the most rewarding. And I would put ‘Vanderpump’ as like — that reality show — the second most. This podcast, however, is the most vulnerable thing I have ever done and probably will ever do,” Doute explained.

Her podcast promises to be a deep dive into “all things sex, love, and relationships.”

“Together, Kristen and Luke discuss the importance of emotional intelligence and communication along with raw and candid conversations surrounding intimacy and sex,” reads the podcast’s description, in part.

Doute’s Co-Host Credited Her With Being Not Being Judgmental

Doute decided to go into her latest endeavor with her friend Luke Broderick, whom she has hooked up with. The two ended up getting together at a wedding and hit it off. They say they talk for hours about all things love and relationships and Doute really wanted Broderick to do the podcast with her because she finds their conversations “fascinating.”

“I’ve gotta give Kristen credit, though. She has kind of unlocked this side of me that is more willing to share than I’ve ever been. And it’s because she’s so not judgmental. She’s so real. She is all curious, interested,” Broderick said.

Doute thanked Broderick and admitted that she’s a “very curious” person. “I love human connections so, so much. And I think the more you get to know people, and the ins and outs of why they are the way they are and why they think the way they think, you become more empathetic,” she added.

Doute & Broderick Have Been ‘Close for a Few Months’

Doute and her co-host are extremely close and have talked about everything under the sun since they started getting to know each other. On the premiere episode of their podcast, they admitted that they’ve only just started getting close.

Broderick said that he’s told Doute some things that he’s only ever shared with his brother.

“We feel like we’ve known each other forever,” Broderick said.

The two met at a mutual friend’s wedding. Doute was a bridesmaid and Broderick was a groomsman. They’d actually met a couple of years prior, but she had a boyfriend at the time, and the two didn’t think anything much of it.

For their friends’ wedding day, the two got paired up together to walk down the aisle. She thought he was “tall and handsome” and seemed interested in him from the jump. Broderick thought Doute was attractive and the two ended up getting together.

From there, the two ended up building a strong friendship — and now they’re exploring all kinds of conversations on their new podcast.

