Kristen Doute Shares Tear-Filled Video As She Moves out of Boyfriend’s Home

Kristen Doute revealed that she is moving, but it did not appear to be a happy event.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram stories, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed she is moving – just six months after moving in with her longtime boyfriend Alex Menache.

In one pic, Doute showed stacks of moving boxes as the Maren Morris song “Good Friends” played. A second photo showed her “Packing Day #OOTD” of shorts and a t-shirt.

But by the third photo, it was clear that this was not a happy move for Doute.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute Broke Down in Tears as She Revealed She Was Moving

In another still photo posted on IG, Doute looked near tears as she covered her mouth with her hand. “Moving day is hard,” she captioned the pic. “Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love.”

Doute then shared a video of her and pal Zack Wickham sitting outside. She broke down in tears as she explained the situation. “Yeah guys today is a really sad day but I got my bestie, my ride or die, helping me through it all,” Doute said. “And a box of Kleenex.”

The former Bravo star then held up a bottle of wine and told Wickham, “I love you” as she began to cry.

On Instagram stories, Wickham reposted Doute’s tear-filled video and offered words of support. “You’re the strongest woman I know and the greatest human with the biggest heart,” Wickham wrote. “The best is yet to come. You got this boo.”

Doute later posted an update as she shared a photo of some gold-legged dining chairs wrapped in bubble wrap. “Silver lining,” she wrote. “I got my cute chairs out of storage.”

Doute did not reveal where she moved to as of this writing. Heavy has reached out to her rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

Kristen Doute Listed Her House For Sale in October 2021

The move comes less than a year after Doute listed her house for sale. In October 2021, Doute listed her three-bedroom, 1,770 square-foot Valley Village, California home for $1.3 million, two years after paying $1 million for it.

At the time, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum had already been dating businessman Alex Menache since early 2020, but she told Life and Style that she didn’t “feel the need to rush” into marriage with her boyfriend. “We’ve had that conversation, of course,” she said. “I think we’re both in the right place at the right time of our lives and if it happens, it happens. …I mean, I spend every single day with him. He’s really special. He’s the best thing.”

According to Reality Blurb, by December 2021 Doute’s house had sold and she was moved in with Menache into his Los Angeles home.

“Surprise! I moved,” she told fans on Instagram. “I sold my house. …I’m so happy Alex and I finally moved in together even though it feels like we’ve lived together for the last two years.”

The former SURVer added that Menache gave her “full reign to make his house our home.”

Doute has not confirmed if she split from Menache, but there are already Reddit threads speculating that the two have called it quits amid her move.

