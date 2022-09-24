Fans Accuse Vanderpump Rules Star of Editing ‘Strange’ Photo

A new photo posted by a “Vanderpump Rules” alum is being scrutinized by fans.

Kristen Doute was a main cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” from 2013 to 2020. In June 2020, she was fired from the Bravo reality show amid a racism scandal alongside her co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

While she no longer appears on “Vanderpump Rules,” a lot of fans of the show still follow Doute on social media.

In September 2022, the 39-year-old ex-bar star shared photos from a trip to Aguilar, Colorado. In one photo posted on her Instagram page, the former SURver posed in front of a run-down building that had the sign “Hole in the Wall Dance Hall.”

Doute wore bike shorts and a two-bun hairstyle as she made a peace sign for the camera. The reality star had a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist as she bent her leg to pose for the shot.

“I love a good hole in the wall,” Doute captioned the photo.

Fans Thought Kristen Doute’s Photo Looked Photoshopped

Doute’s photo became the subject of a Reddit thread. Many fans responded to the post to reveal that they thought she looked like “Vanderpump Rules” star, Scheana Shay, with the double bun hairstyle and bike short pose.

But others zeroed in on the details of the photo, and especially Doute’s long legs.

“Is her right leg badly photoshopped? It looks strange to me,” one Redditor wrote.

“That is one long a** femur,” another cracked.

“It’s grossly edited,” another chimed in.

“She scooped out her inner thighs on both legs. This pic is facetuned to the gods. It’s giving…demented,” another wrote.

“Filters are strong in this one,” another commenter agreed.

Another commenter felt the photo had “extremely strange lighting,” while another noted that the angle was just awkward due to the way Doute’s flannel shirt was covering part of her leg.

Kristen Doute Has Joked About Photoshop in the Past

In the past, Doute has joked about using Photoshop editing tools. In early 2022 she was noticeably missing from a group photo with her former castmates who are still her friends.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared a photo as she posed with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristina Kelly, and Brittany Cartwright. The photo was taken at Schroeder’s Hollywood Hills home during her daughter Hartford’s first birthday party.

“LOTS of female energy in this pic,” Schroeder captioned the photo. “Like, a lot a lot. Like possible cat fight a lot. But also… family.”

It is unclear why Doute was not at the birthday party. While she and Schroeder have had their ups and downs, they did reconcile their relationship when they were both let go from Bravo in 2021.

While Doute didn’t make it to Hartford’s birthday party, she did reply in the comment section to reveal that she wished she could have been with her friends in the picture.

“This is magical, photoshop me in,” Doute wrote.

