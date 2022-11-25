Fans Have Harsh Reaction to Fired ‘Pump Rules’ Star’s Career News

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star has made a big career announcement which left several fans of the show less than excited.

After teasing fans with a couple of posts, Kristen Doute finally shared that she’s coming out with her very own podcast, which is set to debut, officially, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

“…Here we go! 11/30. Listen every Wednesday,” Doute captioned an Instagram post on November 18, 2022.

The podcast is titled “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” and promises to be a “deep dive into these topics from both the female and male perspective; unfiltered, vulnerable… and of course, SEXY!”

The podcast is set to be co-hosted by Doute’s friend Luke Broderick and the two will “discuss the importance of emotional intelligence and communication along with raw and candid conversations surrounding intimacy and sex.”

Shortly after the announcement was made, fans took to Reddit to react — and many people don’t seem interested in what Doute might have to say.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several VPR Fans Aren’t Looking Forward to Doute’s Podcast

Doute seemed to receive a good deal of support on Instagram including support from her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, many of whom already have their own podcasts. However, the conversation that played out on Reddit was much different.

Many VPR fans couldn’t help but point out that Doute has had quite a few failed relationships — and she even cheated on Tom Sandoval with Jax Taylor — which some don’t think makes her the ideal person to give “relationship advice.”

“Lmaooooooo she is the LAST person I would ask for relationship advice,” one person wrote.

“Kristen is going to explain the importance of emotional intelligence???? OK, sure,” someone else added.

“Advice from Kristen about emotional intelligence? What’s next, advice about the importance of a good work ethic from Tom Schwartz? Hard pass,” echoed a third.

“The day I take dating advice from Doute is the day I need to be institutionalized lol,” a fourth said.

Doute Was Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2020

In June 2020, Variety confirmed that Bravo had parted ways with a couple of “Vanderpump Rules” stars, including Doute and Stassi Schroeder. The two were fired from the show after a SUR employee named Faith Stowers accused them of racist actions.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” a brief statement from the outlet read.

Doute has been lying relatively low since her VPR departure. Although she’s made appearances on various podcasts, she hasn’t returned to reality television nor has she moved on with her career — officially — until now.

In mid-November, Jax Taylor did an Instagram Live in which he teased a return to television alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright. During that same live, he also said that Doute would have some big news to share soon. It seems he may have been hinting at her new podcast.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” stars past and present who have podcasts include Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney.

