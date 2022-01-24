Fans Wonder if Kristen Doute Is Pregnant After She Posts New Instagram Pic

Kristen Doute celebrated a friend’s engagement on Saturday, January 22, 2022, and shared a few photos from the event.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posed with gal pals in celebration of the bride to be, Janet Elizabeth. Interestingly, Janet is best friends with Scheana Shay, according to Hollywood Life, and has co-hosted several podcasts with her. It’s unclear why Scheana wasn’t at the party, as several of her VPR co-stars, including Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval, were.

“You’re more beautiful than Cinderella. You smell like pine needles, and you have a face like sunshine,” Kristen captioned her Instagram post. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section of the post, quite a few asking Kristen if she’s pregnant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Thought Kristen Was Sporting a Baby Bump in the Pictures

Kristen and her girlfriends appeared to have a lot of fun at the party, and many fans commented on how good they all looked. Some people also asked Kristen if she was pregnant.

“Kristen are you preg?” one person asked.

“Looking a little [pregnant],” another wrote, adding the pregnant emoji.

“Are you expecting???” someone else asked.

“Is that a baby bump?” a fourth person questioned.

Kristen didn’t respond to any of the comments asking if she was pregnant. She is in a relationship with Alex Menache, and the two have been together for nearly two years.

“I really took my time with Alex and I really had to just lay it all out there and say this is who I am. This is what I’ve been through. You have a choice to make and either way it’s cool,” Kristen told Us Weekly in May 2020. She also revealed that Menache made it into her book, “He’s Making You Crazy,” and she expected him to appear on “Vanderpump Rules” the next season — before she was fired.

“Hopefully we get a season 9 [and], you know, if he’s my boyfriend, he’ll be a part of the show because it’s a part of my life and I don’t want there to be any surprises. I don’t want him to be caught off guard by anything anyone might say. So he knows every last detail,” she told Us.

Kristen Previously Opened Up About Having Children

Back in 2020, Kristen opened up about the possibility of having children and admitted that she wanted to be a mom, and was already thinking about her options.

“It’s something that’s crossed my mind over the last year since [Brian] Carter and I broke up like, ‘Do I still want kids? Is that something that’s in the cards for me anymore?'” she said on a We Met at ACME podcast episode, according to Us Weekly.

“I did go to the doctor not that long ago, like in the last year, and had everything checked out. I’m still good as of right now. Because after everything Scheana [Shay] went through with freezing her eggs twice, it’s something I’m considering. I’ve considered adoption. I’ve considered having children on my own,” she added.

Kristen will be 39 in February.

