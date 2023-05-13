VPR Personality Talks James Kennedy: ‘I Will Ruin James’ Life 1 Day’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute did not hold back when discussing James Kennedy, who she dated during the show’s third and fourth seasons, in the May 11 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” During the podcast episode, Doute and her guest, Janet Elizabeth, spoke about “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 14, where Kennedy introduced his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, to Lisa Vanderpump. In a confessional interview, the 31-year-old explained he wanted the meeting to go well because he views the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer as a parental figure. During the interaction, Vanderpump stated that the professional DJ “can be disrespectful” but has not been toward her.

While recording the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Doute shared she disagreed with Vanderpump, stating, “We’ve watched so many years of him being disrespectful to not only her but to [her husband] Ken [Todd].” She also stated she believes the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is dishonest in her portrayal of her relationship with Kennedy.

“I remember when I dated James and Lisa – this had to be back in season 4 or something and she said ‘I barely know his mother, I knew that George Michael was his godfather’ and this, that, and whatever and then all of the sudden she’s like, ‘oh, he’s like my son, he’s like a son to me,’” said Doute.

The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author stated that Vanderpump needs to “get [her] s*** straight.” She also stated she has plans to “ruin” Kennedy.

“B****, sorry, lady, if you want to be the queen of chess, get your s*** together because I will call you out and I won’t stop calling you out. And I will ruin James’ life one day,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Criticized James Kennedy’s Assertion His Life Is Not ‘in Shambles’

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 14, Lewber encouraged Kennedy to seek therapy after a heated exchange with Tom Schwartz. In a confessional interview, the professional DJ shared that he believed going to a therapist is usually meant for those whose lives are “in shambles.” He asserted that was not the case for him, stating, “I have never felt like my life has been in shambles.”

During the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, Doute stated she had issues with Kennedy’s assertion about therapy.

“James gave this whole f***** speech, ‘I never thought my life was in shambles, my life was never in shambles,’ bro, your life has been in nothing but shambles. You are shambles,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Kristen Doute Stated She Does Not Believe Ally Lewber & James Kennedy’s Relationship Will Last

During a May 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Doute shared she does not believe Kennedy’s relationship with Lewber will last. She stated that she thinks the 27-year-old is “too smart” to stay with the professional DJ.

“I’ve only met her once, what I’m seeing on TV, she has her s*** together and she does not – she stands up for herself, so they won’t last,” said the reality television star.

Doute also shared that she has avoided interacting with Kennedy.

“I stay as far away as possible,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Said James Kennedy is an ‘Opportunist’ in March 2023

While recording a March 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Doute discussed her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s affair with Kennedy’s ex-fiance, Raquel Leviss. The 40-year-old shared she believed that Leviss and Kennedy are both opportunists. Doute noted, however, that Leviss was receptive when she spoke about her grievances regarding Kennedy in March 2022, a few months after the 28-year-old ended her engagement with the British native.

“She and James had obviously broken up and she was willing to sort of commiserate with me on the way that he is and the things he had done and she was open to hearing a lot of my truth,” said Doute.