Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Posts Odd Request Online

Kristen Doute left fans confused with a recent Instagram post. The 39-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star posted an unusual request while killing time at the dentist’s office in August 2022.

Doute’s doomed relationships with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, and Brian Carter were featured on “Vanderpump Rules” before she was fired from the Bravo reality show in 2020. She went Instagram official with her most recent boyfriend, Alex Menache, in May 2020, according to People, and ultimately moved in with him in December 2021.

Just six months later, Doute confirmed she broke up with Menache and hinted that it was his idea. When an Instagram follower wrote of Doute, “Awe…i wanted her to b with the ‘one,’” she replied, “Same, but it didn’t work out. Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

But Doute’s latest IG request has fans wondering if she’s up to something now that she has split from Menache.

Kristen Doute Asked Her Followers to Help Her Find a ‘Voice Changer’

In an August 2022 post on her Instagram story, Doute shared a pic of her in the waiting room of her dentist’s office. She captioned the post with an unusual query.

“Does anyone know of a voice changer that will change to Siri’s voice,” she wrote.

A voice changer is a device or app that can change the tone or pitch of a person’s voice, and Siri is the virtual assistant for Apple products that has a distinct “voice.”

In a Reddit thread, followers questioned “what kind of sleuthing” Doute was up to.

“I miss watching her bats*** crazy confrontation plots,” one Redditor wrote.

“I want to know what unhinged things she’s up to,” another agreed, prompting another to speculate that the changed voice will probably be used for something to do with Menache. “She’s stalking her ex of course,” one commenter wrote. “Definitely trying to train wreck his next relationship with cheating rumors. That’s on par,” another agreed.

“She needs a voice recorder that can make it sound like it’s Siri talking. So she’s probably trying to trick someone into believing they’re either talking to Siri on their iPhone or talking to an AI self-service bot over phone maybe trying to pry on some information? Idk and I’d literally pay to know!!!!” another chimed in.

“I would give my kidney to know what exactly she wants to use this for bc I KNOW it’s absolutely unhinged,” another added.

Kristen Doute Previously Boasted About Her Sleuthing Skills

In the past, Doute has admitted to some serious sleuthing on her exes. In her 2020 book, “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even and Get Over It,” Doute promised to help fans get out of “unhealthy” relationships.

“Sometimes that requires deep self-reflection, but sometimes you just need to put on your detective’s hat and hack a man’s email account,” she wrote, per Bravo.com.

According to Us Weekly, Doute was open about how she hacked into her exes’ online accounts. “Passwords on iTunes are Steve Jobs’s gift that keeps on giving,” she wrote. “See, Apple passwords are all connected. The passwords to your iTunes, your iCloud, and your iPhone tracker are exactly the same.”

In her book, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star also gave fans tips on how to trick a new partner into revealing the answers to their password security questions.

