Vanderpump Rules Alum Hints She’s on The Outs With Former Best Friend

Kristen Doute opened up about the former co-stars she still talks to from“Vanderpump Rules” – and she had to post two follow-up messages to clarify her answer.

The former reality star, who was fired from the Bravo reality show in June 2020 amid a racism scandal, answered a fan on her Instagram story who asked her who she is closest to from her VPR days.

“I am still friends with Scheana [Shay], Brock [Davies], Katie [Maloney],Tom [Schwartz], Tom [Sandoval], Ariana [Madix]and Lala [Kent]” Doute replied. “I love ‘em.”

But Doute quickly posed an update to clarify that she only named people who are still on the show, which is why she didn’t include former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“OK, before people start freaking out, I was talking about the current cast of VPR and yes, Jax and Britt and I are still very close,” Doute explained. “Brittany is my best friend. I see them multiple times per week, probably more than Jax wants to. And yeah, they’re mom and dad.”

Doute then popped in for yet another update after a fan asked her if she still talks to Stassi Schroeder, whom she omitted in her previous two responses.

“I suck at this,” Doute admitted. “You guys are next level. I haven’t talked to Stass in a minute, but I love her very much and she’s always going to be a sister to me.”

Doute used to be one of Schroeder’s best friends, but they had a major falling out during their final season on “Vanderpump Rules“ together. The two reconciled after they were fired at the same time, but Doute’s admission that she hasn’t talked to Schroeder “in a minute” could hint that they aren’t close at this time.

Kristen Doute Skipped Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding to Beau Clark

Fans have also wondered why Doute was missing from Schroeder’s lavish wedding re-do in Rome in May. The former Bravo star skipped the long-awaited formal wedding of Schroeder and Beau Clark that was attended by Maloney, Schwartz, and only the closest of the couple’s family and friends who made the guest list, according to Us Weekly.

As Schroeder and Clark exchanged vows in Italy, Doute posted photos while on a trip to Hawaii with then-boyfriend Alex Menache.

“Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!” she replied to a fan who asked her why she skipped her pal’s wedding. “I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding.”

Doute did attend Schroeder’s first wedding to Clark in September 2020, according to People.

Stassi Schroeder is Not Speaking to Kristen Doute’s Best Friend Brittany Cartwright or & Jax Taylor

Not only did Doute skip Schroeder’s wedding, but so did her best friends Cartwright and Taylor, who canceled at the last minute. The sudden cancelation caused a major rift between Schroeder and Cartwright.

“I felt terrible and still feel terrible,” Cartwright said on the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast in July 2022. “I’ve reached out since the wedding. I haven’t gotten any response just yet.”

Cartwright blamed some of the miscommunication about the cancelation on her husband’s “rage tests.”

“He shouldn’t have done it,” she said. “I was very upset with him. They got so mad at us and didn’t talk to us for a couple of weeks. We didn’t hardly hear from them, and I kept saying ‘I’m so sorry.’”

“I was breaking out in hives,” Cartwright added. “I did not want to upset them. I wanted to make it. It was down to the last minute. …I felt so bad, and I still feel bad. I’m just trying to give her time. Maybe in a couple months, I don’t know, we’ll be able to talk it out talk it over.”

