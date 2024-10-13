‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Hints Friendship With Longtime Co-Star Is Over

Kristen Doute said her former best friend Stassi Schroeder ignored her engagement news. In September 2024, “The Valley” star announced her engagement to her longtime love Luke Broderick during a cast trip to Maui.

Speaking on her “Balancing Act” podcast in October 2024, Doute, 41, revealed that Schroeder did not reach out to her at all following her engagement announcement.

“I have not heard from Stassi,” Doute shared. “I think the last time I heard from Stassi would have been on her anniversary when I wished her a happy anniversary and we exchanged some kind words. And that’s kind of it. So I’m OK with that, where you know. I have a lot of love for her and for her family, and I think I’ve said that a million times that’s never going to change for me.”

“We have a lot of history, and she used to be like a sister to me, so I just wish her the best,” Doute added. “I just think you know sometimes friendships don’t last. That’s it, people just grow apart.”

Broderick, who has been in a relationship with Doute since 2022, also confirmed that he has never met Schroeder but has met her husband, Beau Clark.

Schroeder is not part of “The Valley” and even turned down a role on the Bravo spinoff series, she revealed on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” in January 2024. “I’m not friends with any, you know, it’s just not my group of friends,” she told Lewis in the interview.

Kristen & Stassi’s Relationship Has Been Up and Down For Years

Doute and Schroeder were co-stars on “Vanderpump Rules” for eight seasons. They were once part of the Witches of WeHo friend trio alongside pal Katie Maloney. But their close friendship faltered after an argument over Doute’s then-boyfriend Brian Carter. The estranged friends banded together following their firing from “Vanderpump Rules” amid a racism scandal in 2020, but things have appeared to be up and down ever since.

Doute did not attend Schroeder’s May 2022 wedding in Italy and instead went to another friend’s nuptials in Hawaii. At the time, she told fans on Instagram, “Ugh so sad I missed Rome, but we have a wedding here we had already booked.”

“I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding,” Doute added of Schroeder.

According to Reality Blurb, in July 2022, Doute answered a fan on an Instagram Q&A who asked if she was still friends with Schroeder. “I haven’t talked to Stass in a minute, but I love her very much and she’s always going to be a sister to me,” Doute replied.

Stassi Schroeder Felt Forced to Forgive Kristen Doute When They Were on VPR

In the second season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Doute and Schroeder’s friendship was put to the test after Doute admitted to hooking up with Schroeder’s then-boyfriend Jax Taylor.

In the season 2 episode titled “B**** Slap,” Schroeder confronted Doute and told her she never wanted to see her again. The two friends eventually reconciled, but on a June 2024 episode of her podcast, “Stassi,” Schroeder hinted it was all for show. “The thing with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ that was just because we had to keep our jobs,” she said. “So, it was like if we don’t forget, if the only way forward is to forgive and move on.”

“In real life, I would never have actually like forgiven and forgotten about Jax and Kristen,” Schroeder added. “I went back and forgave and forgot so that I could also have my career and my job. And it’s not normal. Reality TV is like not a normal thing.”