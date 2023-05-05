Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Set to Make Television Return

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute is set to appear on a new type of reality show in which she will compete against other reality stars to find out who is “The Goat.”

According to People magazine, the new series will air on Amazon Freevee and will be hosted by Daniel Tosh. Doute will be joined by 13 other reality TV celebs, including former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams, former “Real Housewives of New York” star, Jill Zarin, “Real World” star Teck Holmes, and more.

“Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America’s respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title,” read a press release from Amazon Freevee. The contestants will partake in a series of challenges and only one will be left standing… “The Goat.”

Kristen Doute Teased a Big Announcement on Her Instagram Stories

On April 30, 2023, Doute shared a video to her Instagram Stories while she was sitting on an airplane headed to New York City. She teased her followers with a “huge” announcement, which ended up being her return to reality TV, which she confirmed the next day.

“I’m back, bitches! And competing to be the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. So, who’s the real G.O.A.T. ? Stay tuned to @amazonfreevee to find out,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Doute was on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” for eight seasons before the network decided to part ways with her. According to Variety, the decision was made after an investigation concluded that Doute and her best pal Stassi Schroeder filed a fake police report in an effort to get Faith Stowers in trouble.

In 2020, the network released a statement confirming that four people wouldn’t be returning to the program.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the statement read.

Kristen Doute Will Appear on Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It seems producers were willing to leave the past in the past once Scandoval rocked the Bravoverse. In March 2023, longtime “Vanderpump Rules” star — and one of Doute’s best friends — Ariana Madix found out that her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with another co-star — Raquel Leviss.

The aftermath resulted in cameras picking back up to catch any and all of the fallout, despite the fact that the season had wrapped months prior. In an effort to make things as authentic as possible, Doute was permitted to film with other cast members. She has been a support system for Madix after all.

Doute won’t have a very big role in season 10, but she did film a couple of scenes that are set to air at the end of the season. She was not part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion and is unlikely to return for season 11 — which she has clarified herself in her Instagram Stories.

Doute is busy working on her own post-“Vanderpump” career, and that includes her new podcast, “Sex, Love & What Else Matters,” which she co-hosts with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick.

