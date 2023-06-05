VPR Personality Criticizes Tom Sandoval’s Interaction With Producer

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute shared her thoughts about her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s behavior during the second part of the show’s season 10 reunion, which aired on May 30. In the June 1 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute, who was fired from the series in 2020, stated that she took issue with how Sandoval behaved toward a producer named Patrick McDonald.

While filming the season 10 reunion, the show’s cast confronted Sandoval for cheating on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with his co-star Raquel Leviss. During the second part of the reunion special, Sandoval requested to stop filming during a lunch break to privately talk to Leviss. When the “Vanderpump Rules” producer told him his conversation with Leviss needed to be on camera, Sandoval stated, “Legally [we] have to have a break.” McDonald replied that he and Leviss could take a break but would be filmed if they were together like the rest of the cast. Sandoval responded that he was “going to call a f***** Lyft and get the f*** out of here.”

“I need a break from filming, stop filming me. I want to talk to her — I don’t want a camera in my f***** g***** face. You are not understanding … I just don’t feel relaxed, she doesn’t either, we have to watch what we f***** say. Like I don’t want that. I’m in a very delicate position right now,” continued Sandoval.

While recording the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Doute suggested she believed Sandoval owed the producer an apology for his comments. She also described Sandoval’s behavior as an “off-camera talk freak-out.”

“F*** you Tom for treating production that way. Like I hope you sent him more than an edible arrangement the next day,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

She also mentioned that Sandoval stated it was legally required for him to take a break.

“Like you’re working at a restaurant. He was like ‘I’m working my nine-hour shift at the restaurant, I’m allowed to have my 30-minute lunch break, clocked in by the way.’ That’s the card he’s f***** pulling and they’re like ‘Dude, take all the f***** breaks you want but you can’t go sit in a trailer with Raquel off-camera,’” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Spoke About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Production

While recording the May 29 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, Doute suggested that she had issues with “Vanderpump Rules” producers when she starred in the series. She stated that she will not return to the show, except for the brief scene she filmed with Madix for the season 10 finale. She also said she had a much more pleasant experience filming the upcoming Amazon Freevee reality competition series, “The GOAT.”

“The amount of acknowledgment that I felt from the producers [on ‘The GOAT’] and the amount of appreciation that I felt, that they weren’t manipulating me, they were treating me like a producer, they were treating me as someone who knew what I was doing,” said Doute. “I could not go back to a show that would treat me like a little kid that needed to ask for like a hall pass to go to the bathroom or try manipulate my life or manipulate my conversations. Like at this point I know what I’m doing, it’s been over a decade.”

Kristen Doute Made Similar Comments About Lisa Vanderpump

In the May 10 episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute spoke positively about filming “The GOAT.” She stated that she felt that “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump was disrespectful toward her. She said the producers on the Amazon Freevee series treated her “with such respect and acknowledgement” instead of “like, a five-year-old child who is still a waitress that works at [Vanderpump’s] restaurant.” Doute then compared Vanderpump to a “middle school mean girl.”

“Like lady, I’m 40-years-old, you’ve got to move on, like, you are the one acting like a little teenager, like middle school mean girl now, it’s just, like, it’s old, it’s not cute anymore,” said Doute.