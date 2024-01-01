Kristen Doute Gushes About Singer Who Kissed Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney in Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared some information about Tori Keeth, the person who locked lips with her former castmates Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney during the show’s 11th season.

While recording the December 23 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute noted that the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer showed Maloney and Schwartz, who divorced in October 2022, kissing the singer at different times. In the trailer, Keeth tells Maloney that she has “a crush on a divorced couple.” Schwartz is also heard saying, “I’ve never been in a love triangle before.”

According to Doute, Keeth is a friend of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s sister, Cortney van Olphen.

“Tori Keeth, she’s so adorable. She’s an amazing artist. She’s a singer, she’s an artist. And I love her. She is best friends with Scheana’s little sister, Cortney. And we see cute, little pink-haired Tori, in the trailer, kissing not just Tom, but also Katie Maloney. Ooo la la. And saying something along the lines of, like, ‘I can’t believe I’m in the middle of a divorce couple,’” said Doute.

Katie Doute Discussed Tom Schwartz Saying He Kissed Scheana Shay

Doute also noted that Schwartz is seen telling Lala Kent that he kissed Shay in Las Vegas in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer. Doute stated she believed Schwartz lied about the kiss. She explained that Schwartz often makes jokes while confronted with uncomfortable conversations.

“I think [Kent and Schwartz] were probably talking about he and [his ex-wife] Katie [Maloney], maybe he and [his friend] Jo [Wenberg] or he and [Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss]. Or something like that. He got uncomfortable and then spewed that out to get a reaction, change the subject and then went, ‘Oh I’m just kidding,'” said Doute.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Dating Life in a December 2023 Interview

Maloney spoke about her dating life during a December 2023 interview on the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast. She stated that her potential love interests, who she calls her “pen pals,” all live outside of the Los Angeles area.

“Every person I meet, like, doesn’t, like, live in L.A. … I feel like it’s the universe’s cute way of saying, ‘Hey, it ain’t happening in L.A.,’” said Maloney.

She suggested that she would not be willing to move for one of her “pen pals” as she “need[s] to be in L.A. right now.”

Katie Maloney Said She Would Like Her Ex-Husband to ‘Move on’

While recording the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Maloney stated that she would like to see Schwartz be in another relationship.

“I want him to date or to move on. Whether it is serious or casual or whatever, I do want that for him. And he seems to say over and over that he’s not interested in that. And he doesn’t want that. So if he truly — really doesn’t, then that’s fine. But I don’t want it to be because of, like, me or anything like that,” said Maloney.

Schwartz, who is currently single, suggested he is interested in starting a family in a December 2023 interview on Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I want kids. I think I have a mild case of baby fever going on,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” airs on January 30, 2024 on Bravo.