Kristen Doute Claims Tom Schwartz Became Aware of Tom Sandoval’s Affair ‘About a Month Ago’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, broke up after she became aware that he and their co-star Raquel Leviss were having an affair, as reported by TMZ. Former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute shared some information about Sandoval’s breakup while recording the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” The reality television star, who was in a relationship with Sandoval during the first two seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” shared she has been a source of support for Madix.

During the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Doute revealed that she spoke to Sandoval’s close friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, about the situation. She alleged that “Schwartz only found out about a month ago” that Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer had a tryst with Leviss.

“Schwartz and I were texting yesterday and he said that he told [Sandoval] he needed to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the h*** out of her,” stated Doute.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared that Schwartz “isn’t happy” about the scandal as it has negatively impacted their restaurants, Tom Tom and Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Kristen Doute Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Schwartz

Doute shared her thoughts about Schwartz during an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” which will be released on March 10. She shared that she “love[s]” Schwartz but she suggested she believes he is a coward.

“He’s a f***** p**** and he needs to man up, like enough is enough,” said Doute. “I think it’s just because he’s just burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away and things will happen, like he can be honest with us in real time, and texting and like ‘I don’t stand for this, or I really feel this way or I really want to back this person up, but he doesn’t do anything about it.'”

In the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” interview, Doute spoke about her six-year relationship with Sandoval. She acknowledged that both she and her ex-boyfriend “were unfaithful” throughout their romance. She explained that she and the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner “should have broken up after a year or two,” but decided to stay together because they lived in the same apartment and had “the same friend group.”

“It was easier to just stay in it than to break up the friend group,” said Doute.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared She Believed Tom Schwartz Knew About the Affair

“Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump disclosed that she believed Schwartz was aware that Sandoval had cheated on Madix during the March 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I think they are so close I do think he knew something,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

She also quipped that she would have “been less surprised if you said Schwartz and Sandy got together rather than Scandoval and Raquel.”

Sandoval mentioned Schwartz in his first statement regarding the situation with Leviss. In the March 4 Instagram post, he shared that he understood why he has received negative reactions from “Vanderpump Rules” fans. However, he requested viewers to refrain from criticizing his “family and friends,” specifically Schwartz. He also asserted that his Schwartz & Sandy’s business partner “only found out about this very recently.”