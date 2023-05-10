‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Claps Back at Critics of Her Looks

Kristen Doute clapped back at critics who think she looks different three years after her exit from “Vanderpump Rules.” In May 2023, the former VPR star was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” which marked her first appearance in the Bravo clubhouse since she exited “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

But after some viewers criticized the James Mae founder’s looks, she let them have it in an Instagram story response.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Viewers Said Kristen Doute Was “Unrecognizable”

After a three-year hiatus, Doute made her Clubhouse return on May 3, 2023 to discuss the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and his co-star Raquel Leviss. Doute wore a red pantsuit and had long dark hair and a serious spray tan as she chatted with host Andy Cohen about the scandal.

While Doute had a lot to say, some viewers were more interested in how her looks have changed since she last appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

“Wow… at first glance I couldn’t even tell that was her!” one commenter wrote in the comment section of a photo of Doute’s WWHL appearance. “She looks so different here,” another agreed.

“At first glance I thought she was a housewife! Wow she looks different!” another added.

“Ugh! She looks unrecognizable- what happened?” one commenter asked. “Fillers & Botox,” another replied.

“This is what it looks like when a very young lady gets too much done to her face way too soon. She didn’t need to pump her face with filler. It’s not necessary and ages you,” another wrote of Doute.

Kristen Doute Slammed Online Critics

Doute wasted no time in firing back at uniformed keyboard critics. In a message posted to her Instagram story on May 4, 2023, she called out haters and schooled them on aging.

“I just have to say some of y’all are really a fist full of a**holes,” Doute said in a video message as she sat next to her boyfriend, Luke Broderick. “I don’t have any filler. I gained weight. I’m 40.”

“You haven’t seen me on TV in over three years,” she added. “That’s what I look like. It’s just what my face looks like. Right, Luke? This is what I look like!”

“She’s my gorgeous girl,” Broderick said.

“Suck a d***,” Doute told her haters. “I hope no one ever speaks to you this way or your daughters or your sisters or your aunts or your grandmas. Stop commenting on women’s appearances!”

This is not the first time Doute has called out people for making comments about her looks. In March 2023, after photos of her filming last-minute scenes for “Vanderpump Rules” were leaked online, some people posted comments about her weight. Doute later called out the “loser” bodyshamers on her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.”

“What gives you the right to comment like that? How were you raised?” she said on her podcast. “I’m so sorry I don’t have a six-pack, who f***ing cares?”

Doute told her listeners that she gained some weight after quitting smoking, and that she had temporarily stopped working out regularly.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business