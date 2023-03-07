Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star in Talks to Return to Show

Kristen Doute could be making a return to “Vanderpump Rules.”

The original cast member was fired from the Bravo reality show in 2020 alongside fellow OG, Stassi Schroeder, due to their past racially insensitive behavior. But in light of her ex, Tom Sandoval’s, bombshell cheating scandal she could be back to film, a source told People.

An insider told the outlet that Doute, 40, has been approached by producers to talk on-camera about Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Fans of the show know that Sandoval began dating Madix immediately after he split from Doute in 2013.

“Kristen has put the show behind her, but she’s considering it,” the insider said of Doute’s potential return to “Vanderpump Rules.” “It’ll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that’s the only way she would ever go back on the show. It’s a conversation she and Ariana are having right now.”

On March 3, 2023, TMZ reported that Madix and Sandoval ended their nearly 10-year relationship after she discovered he cheated on her with Leviss. “Vanderpump Rules” immediately went back into production so cameras could catch the aftermath of the scandal in real time.

Kristen Doute Has Been One of Ariana Madix’s Biggest Supporters

Doute has made it clear that she is Team Ariana. The People source confirmed that while the James Mae founder “had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years,” she’s “completely” supporting Madix.

Doute has already shared several supportive messages on social media, including a real-time moment with Madix hours after the scandal news broke. “I ❤️ Ariana. PERIOD,” Doute captioned a live clip of her hugging her friend and giving her a kiss. On her Instagram story, Doute made it clear that she has been close friends with Madix for a long time and that no part of her is “happy” about her heartbreak.

But the friendship was a long time coming. In her 2020 book, “He’s Making You Crazy,” Doute stood by her stance that Sandoval cheated on her with Madix. According to Us Weekly, she wrote that over time, she let it go and was able to be friends with her ex and his new love and wish them happiness.

“I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore,” Doute wrote. “A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her.”

In June 2020, Doute told The Washington Post that after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix was one of her most supportive friends.

Kristen Doute Previously Said She Didn’t Miss Being on “Vanderpump Rules”

In addition to her friendship with Madix, Doute is still on friendly terms with several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members. But in August 2022, she appeared on Scheana Shay’s “Scheananagins” podcast and said she did not miss being on the show.

After Shay asked her if she missed filming with her friends, Doute replied, “Strangely enough, it’s not as hard as I thought it would be.”

“I feel like it’s not the show that I was on,” the former VPR star further explained. “I don’t miss that…because it’s not the same anymore.”

