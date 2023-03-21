‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Confirms She’s Not Returning For Season 11

Kristen Doute has no plans for a permanent return to “Vanderpump Rules.” The former Bravo star appeared on the first eight seasons of the reality show before exiting in 2020, but she made a one-off return to film a new scene in 2023.

During a March 16, 2023 appearance on “The Viall Files,” Doute confirmed that she will not be rejoining the cast of the show, despite the fact that she filmed with Ariana Madix following their mutual ex Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“Just the one scene,” Doute told Viall, before revealing that her cameo was a one-time thing. “No. I don’t want to be a part of anything that has ‘Vanderpump’ attached to it. I’m good on that.”

“I have outgrown them,” the James Mae founder continued. “I still have my friends, but that’s a toxic environment that I will gain nothing from. Nor do I want to bring my boyfriend into that and just…. I like my bubble the way it is.”

“Vanderpump Rules” has not yet been greenlit for an 11th season, but ratings have spiked for Season 10 amid the “Scandavol,” according to Deadline, so it would be a surprise if the show didn’t get picked up for another season in 2024.

There Were Rumors That Kristen Doute Was Asked Back to “Vanderpump Rules”

Doute was in a relationship with Sandoval for six years, and their breakup was featured on the second season of “Vanderpump Rules.” He dated Madix for nearly 10 years after that and also bought a house with her.

Madix has received an onslaught of support following Sandoval’s infidelity with her former friend Leviss. An insider told Page Six that Doute was especially supportive after Madix found evidence of her boyfriend’s affair on his phone. “Kristen was with Ariana the night it happened and has been by her side ever since,” a production insider told the outlet. “As someone who’s dated Tom and built a strong friendship with Ariana over the years, she has a singular perspective on the situation that producers are interested in.”

Another source told People that “Vanderpump Rules” producers “approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about” Sandoval’s scandal.

Of her one-scene return, Doute told Viall that she only filmed it to support Madix. “I told her I have nothing to gain from this I in fact will probably look like an opportunist or thirsty,” she said on the podcast. “I specifically said to her like this has nothing to do with the network, the production, the ratings.”

Stassi Schroeder is All For Kristen Doute’s Return

Doute and co-star Strassi Schroeder were not asked back to “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 after their past racially insensitive behavior toward Black cast mate Faith Stowers was unearthed. While they’ve both apologized and moved on from the show, Schroeder said she saw the photos of Doute filming new scenes and thinks it’s great that she went back.

“Listen, if there was ever a moment for Kristen to come back, this is when they need her,” Schroeder told Us Weekly. “This is when Kristen shines, thrives — she can uncover anything. She can confront anyone. She gets s*** done. She has people’s backs, she rallies for a cause like this. Kristen is what the people need right now.”

