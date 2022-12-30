VPR Alum Says She Hopes to ‘Have a Brand New Show’ With Former Castmates

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute exited the series after the show’s eighth season in 2020. According to Vanity Fair, Doute and her former castmate, Stassi Schroeder, were let go when “former cast member Faith Stowers recalled a racist incident in which the duo falsely accused her of theft and called the police on her.” During a December 2022 appearance on Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Doute shared she has had complicated feelings about “Vanderpump Rules” following her exit from the series. She clarified that she is not resentful that Bravo decided to not renew her contract after season 8. She also revealed she would like to have the opportunity to star in a spinoff show with her former castmates.

“I’m not mad about it, it’s not all this anger anymore. I’m not like ‘oh f*** that show. I got canceled’ – no, I hope my friends still have a job next year, I hope that they can find a way to shift this. I mean, obviously, what I really hope is that ‘Vanderpump’ gets canceled and we all have a brand new show together one day and we go back to one big happy family that fights,” said Doute.

She went on to say she wants her former castmates to continue starring on Bravo so they can increase their business opportunities.

“For the time being, I want [the cast] all to thrive and succeed and push your brands and everything you’re working on and to use the show as your platform because that’s what this s*** is all about, we didn’t do this for s**** and giggles,” asserted the “Vanderpump Rules” alum.

Kristen Doute Revealed She Has Had Difficulty Watching ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Doute revealed she has difficulty watching “Vanderpump Rules.” She explained she will tune in to certain episodes that have been recommended by Kent or Katie Maloney. She also noted she plans to watch Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding, which will be featured in the show’s tenth season.

“I want to watch to support my friends on it but it’s just FOMO,” explained the former Bravo personality.

The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author also shared she believes the show has developed a different tone since her departure.

Kristen Doute Claimed a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Series Was in the Works Before She Was Fired

In a November 2022 interview on the “Adversity Advantage” podcast, Doute claimed a spinoff series with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars was in the works before she was fired. She explained the show would have focused on her castmates and their new families while living in the San Fernando Valley.

“In 2020, before the pandemic hit and right around the time our season was coming to an end filming, like when we were filming our reunion in 2020, we had already been in talks that we were going to have a spin off about all of us that were living in the Valley, and kind of had houses and marriages and babies and just what’s the next step for this core cast and yeah, that kind of just went to s*** when everything went down,” said Doute.