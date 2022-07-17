Kristen Doute Dragged for ‘Weird’ Comment About Jax Taylor

Kristen Doute was on-hand to celebrate Jax Taylor‘s 43rd birthday last weekend. She was joined by several pals, including Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz, for a surprise party that was undoubtedly orchestrated by Taylor’s wife — and one of Doute’s best friends — Brittany Cartwright.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a group photo from the party, which was held a couple of days before Taylor’s actual birthday.

“Aww, this is FRAMILY! happy birthday @mrjaxtaylor. we’ve been friends for almost 15 YEARS!! you’re an amazing dad, an amazing husband, and a sub-par friend. love you. stop blocking me or don’t. can’t wait for what’s to come,” Doute captioned her post.

And while there was certainly a lot to talk about in the photo — as evidenced by this Reddit thread — several people couldn’t help but express their opinions about what Doute wrote, many finding it “weird” that she called Taylor an “amazing husband.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Thought Doute’s Comment About Taylor as a Husband Was Odd

Amid discussing an unrecognizable Shay and a underdressed Schwartz, several “Vanderpump Rules” fans also talked about Doute’s caption and how calling someone else’s spouse and “amazing husband” doesn’t feel right to them.

“Is it me or is it weird to call someone who’s not your husband “An amazing husband” … Creepy. Like, how would you know?” one Reddit comment read.

“I think it’s weird too! because normally that’s something a wife says about her husband because she’s the one in the relationship lol. Kristen has no boundaries though she acts like she’s part of her friends relationships, it’s creepy,” someone else added.

“What a weird caption,” a third person wrote.

Doute Previously Had an Affair With Taylor

On early episodes of “Vanderpump Rules,” fans learned that Doute actually hooked up with Taylor while she was dating his best friend, Tom Sandoval, and Taylor was dating her best friend, Stassi Schroeder.

According to Us Weekly, Doute wrote about the affair in her memoir.

“At the end of the day, this is my book and this is my voice and with my self-love, I had to say, ‘You know what, I’m not blaming him for this, I’m actually taking the heat for it.’ I just want to explain where my brain was at because I think a lot of women have gone through this and, you know, they have had affairs or they’ve messed up or they’ve lied about something. But there’s a reason for it. And it’s not to take the blame off of myself, but it’s just to explain where my brain was at in that moment,” Doute previously told the outlet.

Doute and Taylor have moved past their previous affair and have become better friends. Doute is also extremely close to Cartwright and the couple’s 1-year-old son, Cruz.

Doute told Us Weekly that she wanted to include that portion of her life in her book, though she didn’t name names. She explained that she talked to Cartwright and Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix before the book was released, not to ask permission, but to give them both a “heads up.”

“I didn’t ask permission from anyone because essentially they’re my stories and I gave myself that right to write how I felt. But I did reach out to both Brittany and Ariana and just kind of gave them a heads up that there were going to be some things about, you know, Brittany’s husband and Ariana, her long term boyfriend,” she said.

