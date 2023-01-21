Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Making Big Moves With New Boyfriend

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute has some big plans in the works with her new boyfriend.

Doute has been hoping to settle down and start a family for several years now, but it just hasn’t happened for her. Now that she’s in a new relationship with Luke Broderick, she seems to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel — and it sounds like she’s ready to make some big changes in her life.

“Luke and I are f****** dating,” she said. “I battled with being, like, your person. Like, I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again, just like kind of threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother,” Doute said on an earlier episode of her podcast.

On the January 4, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, Doute confirmed that she isn’t pregnant, but admitted that she would love to be. She and Broderick also shared their plans to officially move in together.

Doute & Broderick Are Planning on Buying a House Together

Although Doute’s relationship with Broderick is relatively new, she is hoping that this will be her happily ever after. On the January 4, 2023, episode of her podcast, Doute and Broderick shared that they will be looking to buy a house together this year.

The two have been living together in Doute’s apartment, but the space is getting fairly cramped. Broderick still has his own place in Colorado, and goes back and forth for the time being.

“We’re not staying in this apartment come June,” Broderick said on the podcast, adding that he and Doute are going to start looking for a house together after her birthday.

“Are you pregnant?” asked podcast guest Tom Schwartz.

“No. I’m drinking wine right now,” she responded. “I wish I were pregnant,” she said, adding a PSA to people on social media who automatically assume that she’s with child if she doesn’t “suck in” her stomach.

“I would love to be pregnant right now. But it’s not true,” she concluded.

Doute Has Talked About a Pregnancy Plan in the Past

Doute has been in a few serious relationships, but none have ended the way that she wanted them to. She has been really hopeful that she will find true love and be able to start a family with someone, but she’s also thought about what she would do if that didn’t happen for her.

“I’ve considered adoption. I’ve considered having children on my own,” she said on the “We Met at ACME” podcast in early 2021, according to Us Weekly.

Around the same time, Doute decided to quit smoking. When a fan asked if it was because she was hoping to have a baby, Doute said yes.

“I 100 want to prepare my body, but also just to be healthy and prolong my life. I know I would never ever smoke once I have a child. I’m also just over it,” she commented on the now-deleted post.

In early 2022, some Instagram users asked Doute if she was pregnant in the comments section of another deleted Instagram post.

“No…I’m not. So you’re insinuating that I’m ‘fat,’ which doesn’t feel great coming from a stranger on the internet. But I would love to be pregnant. Don’t be an a******,” the former reality star responded at the time.

