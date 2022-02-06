Craig Conover Lied About Kristin Cavallari Hookup: Report

Kristin Cavallari has long denied that she was ever anything more than friends with Craig Conover, but the “Southern Charm” star doesn’t seem to be telling the same story.

More than a year after the Uncommon James founder made headlines for her Taylor Swift dance party with Conover and fellow Southern Charmer Austen, there are still rumors that something happened between her and at least one of the Bravo stars.

Cavallari previously lamented that she’s simply not allowed to have “friends that are guys,” but on the most recent episode of “Summer House,” the hookup rumors began to swirl again as Conover’s romance with Paige DeSorbo started to heat up.

In the episode “Heartbreak in the Hamptons,” which was filmed during the summer of 2021, Lindsay Hubbard told DeSorbo that Conover had been hooking up with Cavallari and her at the same time. When DeSorbo confronted him about Cavallari, Conover admitted, “I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before.”

DeSorbo replied that she couldn’t believe she was “in this love triangle that I didn’t ask to be in,” before asking Conover point-blank if he was still sleeping with Cavallari. The episode ended with a “To Be Continued” message.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” immediately following the “Summer House” episode, Hubbard revealed that she spilled Conover’s secret out of loyalty to DeSorbo.

“Me bringing it up I obviously wasn’t attempting to out anyone whatsoever,” Hubbard claimed. “But at the same time I’m looking out for my friend Paige and just trying to make sure that she’s in full understanding of what she’s getting into.”

Kristin Cavallari Denied Craig Conover’s Claims About Their Relationship

Last summer, there were rampant rumors that Cavallari was in a love triangle with Conover and Kroll. According to Reality Tea, Cavallari addressed the rumors in July 2021 in an Instagram post.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” Cavallari told fans at the time, referencing her teen triangle with Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad while filming the MTV reality show, “Laguna Beach” almost 20 years ago.

“These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends,” Cavallari added, “That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

It didn’t take long for Cavallari’s camp to react to the resurfaced rumors as revelations were made on the “Summer House” episode. A source for the “Very Cavallari” star told Us Weekly that Conover’s claims that he hooked up with the divorced mom of three last year are untrue.

“He’s making it up — it’s not true,” the insider told the outlet of Conover. “They never hooked up.”

The source added that Conover is “just capitalizing” on Cavallari’s name at this point. “She’s not watching ‘Summer House’ or giving any attention to it,” the insider revealed. “She doesn’t care.”

Paige DeSorbo Revealed She Never Expected to Compete With Kristin Cavallari

While Cavallari is denying that anything physical ever happened between her and Conover, DeSorbo clearly believes something else. In a January 2022 interview, she told Entertainment Tonight that she never dreamed that Cavallari would be her competition — especially because she is such a fan of the former “The Hills” star — but that she was also “hurt” by the revelation.

“My first thought, honestly, was like, who can compete with Kristin Cavallari?” DeSorbo said. “First of all, I’m such a huge fan. And one of my first thoughts was, I’m wearing her [Uncommon James jewelry line] earrings right now. And, are you in love with her? So I was obviously hurt, but also excited. Would I get to meet her and would we be friends?”

