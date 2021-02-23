Kristin Cavallari Outs Southern Charmer as Begging Her Ex to Come on the Show

The Southern Charm drama doesn’t stop when the cameras go down. Over the last few months, cast members Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy have been making headlines for their relationships with former couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

Conover and Kroll have formed a friendship with Cavallari and her close friend Justin Anderson. On the other hand, LeCroy – who dated Kroll on-and-off for over two years – had struck a flirty friendship with Cavallari’s estranged husband Cutler.

Cavallari, Conover, and Kroll have strengthened their friendship by hanging out and traveling to see the other party. The 34-year-old Very Cavallari star appeared on Conover and Kroll’s podcast Pillows and Beer earlier this month where she seemingly shaded LeCroy for hanging out with her estranged husband.

“By the way, not naming names, someone on your show was repeatedly asking my soon-to-be ex-husband to come on your show over and over and over,” Cavallari said on Pillows and Beer on February 9. “This girl just wants me to be seen with her.”

Cavallari Also Called Out Conover

The topic of the group’s relationships have come up before, and Conover initially cleared the air. “Kristin slid into my DMs like two months ago, and I was like I have a girlfriend, and she came to town, and Austen and I have both become friends with her,” Conover said during the Southern Charm reunion in early February.

But Cavallari wasn’t thrilled with Conover’s explanation. “Justin and I came to Charleston, and Craig I have to call you out,” she said on the Pillows and Beer podcast. “Because I feel like this whole sliding into your DM thing is you doing damage control at home and I totally get why you need to do that.”

Conover agreed and admitted, “It was never meant to be insinuated like that [romantically]. Or maybe I don’t understand the term.” Cavallari added, “It wasn’t romantic. It wasn’t flirty. You never told me you had a girlfriend because it never got to that place.”

LeCroy Revealed Details on Her Relationship With Cutler

Conover, Kroll, and Cavallari aren’t the only ones spilling the details of their relationship with the famous power couple. LeCroy came to the reunion fully prepared to defend herself. After Conover and Kroll accused LeCroy of hanging out with Cutler out of spite, she stated, “He came to Charleston and reached out to me,” in the preview for the second part of the Southern Charm reunion.

LeCroy then asked Cohen if he’d like to see the messages, to which Cohen eagerly accepts. “So this is the DM,” Cohen says as he reads from LeCroy’s phone. “This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is. She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant.”

Cohen continues reading, “She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out. That’s flirty with a winky emoji! And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?’” The preview clip then ends with LeCroy taking her phone back from Cohen.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Why Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Got Married