Craig Conover Teases ‘Southern Charm’ Cameo by Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari could pop up on Bravo—if her pal Craig Conover has anything to do with it. The Southern Charm star teased a possible cameo by the Very Cavallari alum on the upcoming season of his Bravo reality show.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Conover teased that Cavallari could turn up on Southern Charm because she is expected to attend the opening of his Sewing Down South store in Charleston, South Carolina this spring.

“I hope so,” he said of a possible Cavallari cameo. “It’s not ruled out at all. If they’re at the party, then yeah. I think some of our friends from the past six months, you’ll get to see a decent amount of them, which will be really fun.”

He added that viewers want to see the group’s friends outside of Southern Charm, noting that his upcoming mash-up series, Winter House, will hopefully set “precedent” for the “’it doesn’t make sense that you guys are friends’ thing.”

“It doesn’t matter anymore,” he added. “We’re friends, everyone wants to see our friends. Let them come on and we’ll see what happens.”

Of Cavallari, Conover added that he admires her business sense even more after watching her open her latest Uncommon James store in Dallas.

“She is great,” he said. “Her and [her best friend] Justin [Anderson] are awesome. She just opened her new store. … She put a lot of money into that store and it’s beautiful. And so, I actually used that as an example, and I was like, ‘Can we do this? Like, yes, Craig, maybe in five years, if you’re here every day and you really work.’”

Conover’s flagship Sewing Down South store will be located on King Street in Charleston and will open in early May, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Kristin Cavallari Has an Interesting History With the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast

An appearance by Kristin Cavallari on Southern Charm would be must-see TV amid recent buzz about her friendship with the group. The recently divorced mom of three made headlines for her Taylor Swift dance party with the Southern Charm guys as they partied in Nashville last fall. After rumors swirled that she was getting flirty with Austen Kroll, Cavallari fired back to say she didn’t realize she wasn’t allowed to have “friends that are guys.”

At the time, Kroll explained that he and Cavallari became friends after she visited South Carolina last year.

“She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us had dinner,” he told Us Weekly “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them.”

But things got twisted when Kroll’s ex, Madison LeCroy, made headlines for her fling with Cavallari’s ex-husband, Jay Cutler. LeCroy exposed a lengthy text thread with Cutler after threatening that she had to post “receipts” of her relationship with him months after his split from his famous wife.

Cavallari and her ex then teamed up to post matching photos to their Instagram accounts with an identical cryptic caption that reads “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.” The posts have since been deleted.

Kristin Cavallari Will Appear in Another Reality Show in the Near Future

While fans can only hope to see Cavallari make fireworks on Southern Charm, she has already filmed a cameo for another high-profile reality show. Cavallari recently reunited with her former boyfriend Brody Jenner in California to shoot scenes for the upcoming second season of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.

A sneak peek photo of the reunion was shared on E! News’ Instagram earlier this year as the two cozied up on a Malibu beach. Cavallari previously confirmed she would be making a cameo on the MTV reboot.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” she told Entertainment Tonight last year. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited. I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

