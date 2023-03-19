‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Baby

Kristina Kelly is a new mom. The “Vanderpump Rules” star and her longtime partner, Max Van Ville, welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named River, in March 2023.

Kristina Kelly Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram

On March 19, 2023, Kelly shared the first photo of her son on her Instagram page. The Heartspring founder shared a pic of the sleeping baby boy swaddled in a white blanket in his crib. the newborn wore a blue and white striped onesie as he stretched his arms above his head. “You’re more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world River 🤍,” the new mom captioned the pic.

As of this writing, Kelly has not given any details on her son’s birthdate or weight. An online baby registry listed her due date as March 16, 2023.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars reacted to the first photo of baby River.

“The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I’m not being dramatic,” wrote Stassi Schroeder.

“He’s perfect!” added Scheana Shay.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Dayna Kathan also posted a congratulatory message to Kelly, while Katie Maloney shared a series of heart-eye emoji.

Kristina Kelly Shared Photos With Fans During Her Pregnancy

Kelly was featured in the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” when she worked as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR lounge, but she disappeared from the show after season 7. For season 10, she was back as a supportive friend for Katie Maloney, but she did not reveal she was newly pregnant while on camera.

During a later appearance on pal Stassi Schroeder’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Kelly revealed that she kept her pregnancy a secret during filming and just told people she couldn’t drink any alcohol because she was “on an antibiotic.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2023, Kelly admitted she had to be “so sneaky” during filming. “How did I get away with that?” the former SUR waitress asked. “Somehow I got away with it!” She did admit that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney were suspicious when she didn’t drink during a girls’ trip to Las Vegas and that Maloney even asked her if she had to get a refill on her antibiotic.

The cat was finally out of the bag in late October 2022, well after “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped filming. “I’ve been keeping a big secret,” Kelly captioned an Instagram photo that showed off her surprise baby bump.

Since that time she has shared “bumpdates” with fans, as well as a video montage that showed her positive pregnancy test and her sharing the news with close pals, including a sobbing Schroeder, who recently revealed she is also pregnant.

In February 2023, Kelly posted an Instagram reel from her flower-themed baby shower, which was planned by Schroeder. One month later, she gave fans a look at her baby’s neutral nursery, which features a convertible crib with a cloud mobile above it.

And days before she gave birth to River, Kelly posted a silhouette of her third-trimester bump with the caption, “Our last week.”

