‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Pregnant: ‘I’ve Been Keeping a Big Secret’

A “Vanderpump Rules” star has revealed that she is pregnant. On October 28, 2022, Kristina Kelly shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“I’ve been keeping a big secret,” Kelly captioned a photo of her baby bump. In the black-and-white snap, Kelly appeared to be standing in some shallow water with an unbuttoned button up over a small tank, with her tummy exposed. She had a big smile on her face as she looked away from the camera.

This is the first child for Kelly, who has been dating her boyfriend — a DJ named Max — for several years. She has been a recurring cast member on and off since season 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

VPR Cast Members Congratulated Kelly in the Comments Section of Her Instagram Announcement

Kelly received a ton of love and support from the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, many of whom took to the comments section of her pregnancy announcement to share in her joy and wish her the best.

“Love you so much! So so happy for you and Max!!!” Kelly’s BFF Katie Maloney said.

“KRISTINA KELLY,” Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz commented, adding a red heart emoji.

“OH MY GOD THIS PERFECT PHOTO. I WANT TO FRAME IT IN MY HOUSE. I love you so much. I can’t wait to meet this BABY!!!!!!!” former cast member Stassi Schroeder wrote.

“Congratulations!!” former VPR star Brittany Cartwright added.

Fans Think That Kelly Will Be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ as a Full-Time Cast Member in Season 10

As Kelly ventures out on this new journey, it’s possible that fans will get to follow along — at least for the very beginning. Fans think that Kelly will be on the show full-time for its 10th season, which is set to premiere sometime in early 2023.

Kelly has been spotted with the main cast, including Lala Kent and Maloney, which led to a Reddit thread about her potential bigger role on the show.

“I liked Kristina on the show. She’s actually friends with the cast so their interactions will feel more organic. I would be glad to see her back,” one Redditor wrote.

“I’m cautiously curious? Part of me thinks there’s a reason she was always a ‘friend of’, and if they didn’t make her full-time at the height of Stassi’s popularity, I’m surprised that she’d be brought in years after her BFF’s downfall,” someone else added.

“Wow they must really be desperate for a Stassi-like mean girl if they’re going to make Kristina Kelly a main cast member. She brings nothing to the table besides thinking she’s a real life Regina George. Her interactions with Scheana tho. Maybe that’s what would make it worth it,” a third person suggested.

Kelly was pictured with Maloney during a girls’ trip to Mexico in August 2022. Maloney didn’t attend Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, but traveled with the cast and was seen poolside with Kelly while wedding festivities were going on elsewhere.

Kelly has not confirmed or denied if she will be on the show in a more prominent role.

