Bravo Star Celebrates 40th Birthday With Wild Western-Themed Bash: PHOTOS

The cast members of “Summer House” love to celebrate, and every season they pull out all the stops for Kyle Cooke’s birthday. The Bravo veteran’s special day falls right in the middle of the filming schedule at the Hamptons party house every summer.

Over the years, the “Summer House” cast parties have featured July 4th and twisted fairytale themes. Cooke usually rocks his signature 1980s mullet for the cast’s bashes, and for his 40th birthday it was no exception, but this time he did it with a twist.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest “Summer House” bash:

Kyle Cooke Had a Cowboy-Themed Party for His 40th

Filming for “Summer House” season 7 is in full swing, and it coincided with Cooke’s birthday, which is August 4. In photos shared on Instagram, Cooke was seen wearing his mullet wig with black cowboy hat and boots — and not much else — as he celebrated his 40th birthday milestone. A second photo showed two party guests, one of them being “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, standing on the familiar “Summer House” balcony with a lasso.

A third pic showed party guests Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller rocking western-themed attire.

In a Reddit thread about the party, some fans commented on Cooke’s Kyle’s “shorts tan” as he showed off his bare legs. When one fan asked, “Wait, is Kyle not wearing pants?,” another replied, “No, he’s a naked cowboy for his bday.” “What the hell is he (not) wearing. Omg,” another cracked.

“Kyle never met a mullet wig he didn’t love,” another chimed in. Another fan noted that Cooke was giving off “Bret Michaels vibes” with his cowboy hat and long blond wig.

Kyle Cooke’s 39th Birthday Dinner Party Was ‘Weird’

“Summer House” fans have seen Cooke’s many birthday themes play out since the show’s debut in 2017.

According to a rundown by The Dipp, the first season featured the cast members wearing an assortment of mullet wigs and throwing back shots at their house in honor of Cooke, and in season 2 they had a Boston tea party theme. In season 3, the gang celebrated with a classy Monte Carlo theme, the outlet recalled, but the next year they went wild with an “Animal House” style frat bash. In season 5, the gang celebrated at a restaurant, but it was in season 6 that Cooke was a little less than celebratory.

According to BravoTV.com, after he got wind that his co-stars were talking about his relationship with then-fiancée Amanda Batula behind his back, Cooke used his birthday dinner to make an unexpected speech in 2021.

“There has been a lot of opinions, there has been some doubt,” he said of his relationship with Batula in the scene. “At this point, I don’t need the peanut gallery. I need people rallying, not questioning.”

Batula later stormed away from the dinner table and told the birthday boy his speech was “weird” and “super f***ing awkward.” She also said she was embarrassed because a lot of the party guests had no idea what her fiance was talking about with his spiel. Cooke later told pal Carl Radke that he was just trying to address the people he cares about “in a constructive way.”

