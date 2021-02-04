Do Kyle & Amanda Really Get Married on Summer House?

After watching the upcoming Season 5 trailer for Bravo’s Summer House, fans may be wondering: did Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula get married? Because from the looks of the trailer, it sure seems like it!
During the preview, the couple is seen saying to each other, “What if we just eloped?” as the cameras cut to a scene of them at what looks to be like a wedding. Their officiant, also known as Carl Radke, is heard saying, “We gather here today to celebrate the wedding of Kyle and Amanda.” So, did this Summer House couple secretly get married? Here’s what you need to know:
The Couple Doesn’t Seem to Have Actually Gotten Married
During a February 2 interview with E! News, Cooke seemed to spill the beans on the status of his relationship with Batula and their upcoming wedding. “We’re still postponing our big celebration with immediate and extended family and friends and what not, but we had fun with our friends this past summer,” Cooke revealed.
However, Cooke didn’t exactly reveal if the two have gotten legally married yet. “You’ll have to wait and see,” Cooke teased. “We certainly contemplated it man…By the time the summer can to an end we’d been engaged for two years, it was kind of like, ‘What do you want to do?'”
Cooke continued, sharing more details about their upcoming nuptuials. “I’m literally going to be talking to the venue owner tomorrow,” Cooke told E! News. “I feel like a lot of people are in this catch 22. You’ve got all this money down, most people probably haven’t even been engaged for two plus years. But yeah, it’s stressful, it adds more stress to the equation and we’re just trying to figure it out. There’s a lot of unknowns and our wedding was technically speaking postponed and by the time our new date comes around it’s kind of like I don’t know if enough has changed. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Were Originally Supposed to Get Married in September 2020
Originally, Batula and Cooke were supposed to get married in September 2020, but of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to put their plans on hold. In honor of what was supposed to be their wedding date, the two dined outside in New York City instead, and Cooke posted a sweet Instagram about the day.
“Last night we were supposed to get married 👰🏼🤵🏼, but instead went on our first date in NYC since the lockdown,” Cooke wrote in the Instagram caption. “Crazy times in a crazy world makes me appreciate what we have more than ever. I love you @amandabatula ❤️”
On Thanksgiving Day, Cooke also wrote another sweet message to his soon-to-be-bride via Instagram. Cooke posted a photo of him and Batula together by the water, writing, “Thankful for our health & our relationship making it through quarantine. Living & working together ain’t easy but we’re getting the hang of it. Pretty sure we can handle anything thrown at us 🥰 Happy Thanksgiving everyone — be safe!”
