Do Kyle & Amanda Really Get Married on Summer House?

After watching the upcoming Season 5 trailer for Bravo’s Summer House, fans may be wondering: did Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula get married? Because from the looks of the trailer, it sure seems like it!

During the preview, the couple is seen saying to each other, “What if we just eloped?” as the cameras cut to a scene of them at what looks to be like a wedding. Their officiant, also known as Carl Radke, is heard saying, “We gather here today to celebrate the wedding of Kyle and Amanda.” So, did this Summer House couple secretly get married? Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Doesn’t Seem to Have Actually Gotten Married

During a February 2 interview with E! News, Cooke seemed to spill the beans on the status of his relationship with Batula and their upcoming wedding. “We’re still postponing our big celebration with immediate and extended family and friends and what not, but we had fun with our friends this past summer,” Cooke revealed.

However, Cooke didn’t exactly reveal if the two have gotten legally married yet. “You’ll have to wait and see,” Cooke teased. “We certainly contemplated it man…By the time the summer can to an end we’d been engaged for two years, it was kind of like, ‘What do you want to do?'”