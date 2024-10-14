Bravo Star Gives Baby Update 3 Years After Wedding

Kyle Cooke gave fans an update on plans to start a family with his wife Amanda Batula.

Speaking with Page Six in October 2024, the 42-year-old “Summer House” star teased the possibility of another baby in the house months after co-star Lindsay Hubbard announced she was expecting her first child, due in late 2024.

“I want kids,” Cooke told the outlet. “I think you’ll see this past season that we just wrapped, Amanda and I [are] trying to figure out what’s next.”

The Loverboy founder noted that “there’s never going to be a right time” to start a family given the couple has “a lot going on.”

He added, “I would say it’s pretty imminent. But I’m trying to sort a few things out.”

Cooke and Batula have been married since September 2021.

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Had a Pregnancy Scare When They Weren’t Ready for a Baby

Cooke and Batula have talked openly about plans for a future family.

In 2022, Batula told OK magazine that she was content being a dog mom after adopting two rescue pups. “We have so much going on, and we’re so busy,” she said at the time. “With our schedule being packed, we’re not ready [for kids], but it is a great stepping stone.”

In the season 7 “Summer House” episode titled ”A Cup of LoyalTea”, Batula told her female co-stars that while she and Cooke wanted to have kids, it wasn’t “in the cards right now” due to issues she was having with her menstrual cycle after going off of hormonal birth control.

By the time the season 8 premiere rolled around, the couple had faced a pregnancy scare and realized they weren’t ready for children. According to BravoTV.com, Batula opened up in a confessional. “Over the winter, I ended up taking a pregnancy test, and I feel like ever since, we haven’t been in a really good place,”she said of her and Cooke. “Taking that test really made us start to think about what’s next for us, and we’re not ready.”

In November 2023, Batula told People magazine the two were still not ready for kids as they focused on their careers. “We weren’t ever ready for kids and we’re still not,” she said. “We’re practicing, we’re not trying for babies just yet. Our schedules are so busy.” She added that they would “eventually be ready for kids.”

Amanda Batula Asked Fans to Stop Asking Her If She’s Pregnant

Batula has admitted that she gets frustrated with fans constantly speculating about whether she is pregnant. She also hinted that she may not come clean once she is expecting a baby.

In March 2024, she posted an Instagram story to address fans who asked if she was pregnant when she appeared to be tired after returning from a vacation with friends. “I am fried,” she explained to her followers, per BravoTV.com. “And even if I was pregnant, I am pulling a Kylie Jenner and not telling any of you until that baby comes out of me. OK?”

“So with all due respect, I love you guys so, so much,” the “Summer House” star added. “Please stop asking me if I’m pregnant.”

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding