Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Discuss Their Future on ‘Summer House’

The 6th season of “Summer House” ended with Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding after a tumultuous summer for the longtime Bravo couple.

The newlyweds then appeared on “Winter House” season 2 and have since filmed the 7th season of “Summer House,” which has yet to receive a premiere date. However, as the first married couple on the show, Batula and Cooke have opened up about their future on “Summer House.”

Batula admitted that she won’t be on the show for much longer if it continues to be about partying in the Hamptons. “It depends on where the show goes,” she revealed in an interview with Hollywood Life. “If it stays true to its roots and it’s about people [partying] in the Hamptons, I’m out. I can’t do that for the rest of my life.”

However, she said if the show evolves into more of a look at the lives of the couples who are on it now, she would be interested in continuing to film.

“I just never thought we’d be here where we’re married with a company, with dogs, and at some point, we want to start a family,” Cooke shared during their joint interview. “And the fact that we’re still filming these things is just kind of so unpredictable, but I think where there’s a will there’s a way!”

Amanda Batula Said Viewers Will See a ‘Stress-Free’ Side of Them on Season 7 of ‘Summer House,’ Like They Were on ‘Winter House’ Season 2

Batula said viewers of season 7 of “Summer House” can expect to see the couple more relaxed than last season, and more like they were on “Winter House” season 2. Batula told Hollywood Life that when they were last in Stowe, Vermont, viewers could see them “having fun together and just not being in a super stressful environment,” unlike the wedding planning stress of “Summer House” season 6.

“We’re actually on vacation, and then that trickles into ‘Summer House’ for us,” she continued. Cooke agreed with his wife and said many viewers didn’t understand why the wedding planning was so stressful. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you just take a minute and plan the damn wedding? Stop complaining,’” he explained. “It’s like, we’re filming a show! I don’t have any spare time, it’s literally consumed by filming.”

Batula said they learned that they didn’t deal with the stress well during the summer before their wedding but the past winter and summer were a lot better and their marriage thrived.

There Will Be Plenty of Drama From the Other Hamptons House-Mates, Including an Apparent Fallout Between Lindsay Hubbard & Danielle Olivera

While Cooke and Batula were a significant source of drama for the show in past seasons, their more relaxed summer means other cast members might be front and center with drama in season 7. Thanks to some of the panels at BravoCon 2022, fans can already expect to see a huge fallout between former best friends Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera.

Viewers will also have a front-row seat to the developing relationship between Carl Radke and Hubbard, including Radke’s wedding proposal to Hubbard.

In the meantime, Bravo fans can catch Cooke on Peacock’s new series “The Traitors,” which premieres on January 12, 2023.

