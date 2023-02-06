Kyle Cooke Addresses Major Fight With Carl Radke in ‘Summer House’ Trailer

The trailer for season 7 of “Summer House” teased that a lot of close friendships will be getting tested, including the longtime friendship between OGs Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke.

However, Cooke recently addressed the ups and downs they experienced during the season and said the two are on “good” terms now. The “Traitors” star told Page Six it was a “raw” season for the friends but added, “Carl and I have nothing but love and respect for one another and everyone’s gonna see that.”

“I mean, obviously, it’s challenging working with your wife and your best friend, so it’s almost like I want to remind people that that in itself is not normal, and then you put it on TV, and it’s another level of crazy,” Cooke said. His wife is “Summer House” co-star Amanda Batula, who works with Cooke and Radke at Loverboy as the creative director. Cooke is the founder of the company while Radke works as the vice president of sales.

“They definitely go through it this summer, and it’s going to be interesting to watch both sides instead of the one side that I’ve heard,” Batula shared with the publication.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Trailer Showed Several Arguments Between the 2 Men, Including Kyle Cooke Saying He Felt That Carl Radke Wasn’t Doing Much for the Company

Play

Your First Look at Summer House Season 7! | Bravo The housemates are back for a "shocking" summer that will test romantic relationships and friendships like never before. Can the crew make it to Labor Day intact, or will the "mayhem" push them "beyond repair"? Summer House Season 7 premieres Monday February 13th at 9/8c on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock. ►► SUBSCRIBE:… 2023-01-12T20:01:31Z

There are several clips in the trailer showing tensions growing between Radke and Cooke, some of it over Radke’s work at Loverboy.

At one point in the trailer, Radke says, “It’s never felt like this, ever.” The segment then cuts to the Bravo star walking off with Cooke following him as Radke calls out, “I don’t want a f****** camera! No f****** camera! F*** you guys!”

Later in the trailer, Cooke is seen confessing to Batula that he thinks Radke is “checked out.” He says, “Ever since he’s been dating Lindsay [Hubbard], he’s been doing less.” Another clip shows Radke telling Cooke, “I’ve been working my a** off and it’s not good enough.” At a dinner, Cooke appears to yell at Radke that if he leaves Loverboy, the company won’t even notice he’s gone.

Kyle Cooke Founded Loverboy a Few Years Ago & Has Opened Up About the Stress of Running the Company on Other Seasons of ‘Summer House’

Cooke founded Loverboy in 2018 and opened up on “Summer House” about some of the struggles he’s had with his business, including a lawsuit he faced in the weeks leading up to his wedding. In one episode of season 6, he said he was in a lawsuit and was $4 million in debt over a loan for Loverboy.

During another episode, Cooke broke down while discussing with Danielle Olivera the stress of managing the company given everything he’d invested into it over the years. According to Us Weekly, all of Loverboy’s lawsuits have since been resolved.

After he discussed his legal issues in season 6, Cooke told the publication that he “didn’t mean to blurt out” his problems. “Sometimes I’m honest and sharing to a fault,” he added. “Like, no one needed to hear that.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’