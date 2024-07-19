Kyle Cooke Says He Wasn’t Involved in ‘Summer House’ Star’s Firing Amid Claims

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke is denying that he had any involvement with Hannah Berner‘s 2021 firing from the show.

While speaking to Page Six on July 18, Cooke stated that he has “nothing to do with casting” on the Bravo series, which premiered in 2017.

“I’m flattered anyone thinks I could have that kind of pull. But clearly, I don’t have any control over what Bravo does,” said Cooke.

The Loverboy founder also addressed Berner’s claim that he began having problems with her after she advertised in partnership with Truly Hard Seltzer in 2019 during a July 2024 appearance on Dave Portnoy’s “BFFs” podcast. Cooke also that Berner’s statement that she “wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks” that were not Loverboy seltzer products was untrue.

“I believe her collaboration with Truly was a year after we filmed the Season 5 reunion [in 2021]. So the timing doesn’t add up,” said Cooke. “We never spoke about it. But when I saw it, I thought that it made a lot of sense for them to tap into the Bravo fanbase. At that point in time, Loverboy was legitimately taking off, and I was too focused there to give it any more thought than that.”

Page Six reported that Berner announced her Truly Hard Seltzer partnership in 2019.

Cooke also theorized as to why Berner’s contract for “Summer House” was not renewed following season 5.

“Personally, I think she was saying things on multiple podcasts leading up to the reunion that upset a lot of our group, and that’s what got in the way,” said Cooke.

In addition, he stated that Berner attempted to issue an apology to him following the “Summer House” season 5 reunion.

“I told her no apology to me was necessary but that [my wife] Amanda [Batula] deserved one … My issues with Hannah had nothing to do with beverages or egos or screen time — they had to do with how she was treating Amanda,” said Cooke.

He clarified that he “always hoped for an opportunity to reconcile things with Hannah.”

“I don’t want any bad blood and wish her nothing but success,” said Cooke.

Hannah Berner Discussed Her Time on ‘Summer House’ During a July 2024 Interview

Berner briefly discussed her time on “Summer House” during the “BFFs” podcast. According to Berner, her contentious relationship with Cooke and Batula, who is the creative and branding director for Loverboy, began after she “did an add for Truly Seltzer.”

“I think some of these shows become a lot of egos and it’s like, ‘It’s my show. It’s my drink. And you can’t do that.’ And there’s no rules. It just becomes fighting over egos and screen time,” said Berner.

She also stated that some of her castmates “were basically like, ‘We don’t want you to be our friend,'” which caused her “Summer House” exit. Berner clarified that “Bravo didn’t fire [her]” because of her Truly Hard Seltzer partnership.

This was not the first time that Berner spoke about her “Summer House” departure. In a November 2021 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Berner described leaving Bravo as an “ego death.” She explained that starring on reality television and accumulating fans caused her to think she was “everyone’s perfect friend.”

“And then at some point, you realize that its highs and lows are really inauthentic,” said Berner.

While Berner has cut ties with Bravo, she still hosts the podcast, “Giggly Squad” with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

Amanda Batula Discussed Her Falling Out With Hannah Berner in May 2021

Batula discussed her falling out with Berner in a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she did not intend to invite Berner to her September 2021 wedding to Cooke. Berner did not attend the nuptials.

Batula also stated that she did not expect her feud with Berner.

“I give people a lot of chances. It’s just in my nature to see the best in people. And to see the light,” said Batula. “And be like, ‘Maybe they didn’t mean it that way. Maybe they were having a bad day. Everyone always has something else going on.’ So for things to just kind of unravel like this, I [was] not expecting it.”

During a May 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Batula mentioned ending her friendship with Berner. She stated that she has always stayed friends with individuals who she did not meet on “Summer House.” As fans are aware, Batula was introduced to Berner when she joined the show’s cast during its 3rd season.

“[The falling out] had a lot to do with we met on the show. And being on the show. That was sad,” said Batula.

The upcoming 9th season of “Summer House” does not yet have a release date.