Below Deck Med Star Spills on Natasha Webb & Dave White Drama

One of the main storylines developing on this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” is the complicated pre-existing relationship between chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb. While the two season 7 stars boarded motoryacht Home as former colleagues on a previous vessel, it quickly came out that they had been seeing each other romantically as well. However, Webb wanted to keep it a secret because things between her and Dave started while she was still in a relationship with her boyfriend at the time.

In a recent interview with ET, cast member Kyle Viljoen spilled on the drama brewing between White and Webb. “I never knew how passionate and intense the relationship is between Dave and Natasha,” the stew shared, “and I only start to get to learn more as you’re going to see it coming up. And then I realized in my mind, maybe this isn’t a good relationship later on and why the reasons behind that.” He teased:

It starts taking toll on the vessel as a whole. It’s in your face, you can’t ignore it… So I feel like if you bring a lot of emotion on the boat of your personal life, it’s going to affect your professional life. I genuinely do feel that they can work through it, that they can sustain this working relationship. They’re very mature individuals, but as for the relationship, perhaps not that mature.

Viljoen Shared That He’s a Big Fan of the Show & Gave His Thoughts on Captain Sandy Yawn

In the same interview, Viljoen revealed that he’s a big fan of “Below Deck” and has “watched all the seasons.” He shared with ET his thoughts on Captain Sandy Yawn, joking, “If I ever hear Sandy say, ‘Kyle, Kyle, come to the bridge,’ I’ve already s*** my pants, I’ve already packed my bag. That’s my anticipation. You know what I mean? I’m like, ‘OK, hold on one moment. I’m just getting my bag…'”

He said he knows that Captain Sandy can seem “very stern” to fans of the show but added, “Oh my god. She is one of the easiest captains I’ve ever worked with.” He continued, “Genuinely the easiest captain I’ve ever worked with. She’s never micromanaged me, never micromanaged the interior. She allowed us to do our creativity.”

Viljoen Opened Up About the Interior Team & His Own Future in Yachting

The season 7 stew is quickly becoming a fan favorite and while it seems as though the interior crew is a dream team so far, the trailer hinted at a huge fight between Viljoen and his fellow second stew, Natalya Scudder. “I still sometimes struggle to actually fathom how I even got to that point,” he told ET about their fight. “Natalya and myself, we’re like brother and sister.” He added:

So, we have that back to back to back and forth banter, but there comes a point where… enough was just enough… and it’s unfortunate that it came to that point, but I think a lot of these really close-knit relationships, after having so many charters back to back, it’s exhausting for you. You don’t want to joke around anymore.

Viljoen has worked as a chief stew before and addressed whether he would ever want to take on that role on “Below Deck.” “In a heartbeat!” he told ET. “Do I think I can snatch chief stew position? No doubt. It is done and dusted. I’ve really got it all figured out.”

He concluded, “So one can only hope I develop, and I want to showcase this for the LGBTQA+ community, that introducing this character can come on board, that you can work from the bottom and you can succeed all the way to the top. You won’t be judged upon who you are as a person.”

