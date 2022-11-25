Below Deck Star Arrested & Charged With a Felony

Kyle Dickard didn’t last long on “Below Deck Adventure” as he was given the boot just a few episodes in by Captain Kerry Titheradge and his troubles continued as he was arrested this past weekend in Florida.

According to the police report, Dickard was arrested after he ran onto the soccer field at a match between the Colombia and Paraguay national soccer teams on November 19 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It added that he hit a security guard in the face as they were attempting to escort him off the field. The report also wrote that Dickard offered officers up to money in exchange for being let go.

According to Broward County public records, Dickard was booked into a Broward County jail just after midnight on Sunday and was released later on Sunday after posting a $7,500 bond. On Monday, the former “Below Deck Adventure” star was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting without violence and bribery of a public servant. The latter is a felony charge while the two former charges are misdemeanors.

Kyle Dickard Attempted to Evade Security & Police Officers Several Times, the Police Report Stated

The arrest report available on the Broward County Clerk of Courts website stated that Dickard struggled several times while officers attempted to take him into custody. “As security attempted to escort [Dickard] off the field, he was pulling from security and not complying,” it stated. “At some point during the scuffle, [he] swung his arm to evade security, striking the security guard in the face.” Afterward, the report stated that security guards tackled Dickard to the ground before heading off the field to hand him over to the police.

At that moment, Dickard attempted to run away again as officers wrote that he “pulled his arm away from Police and ran back onto the field where he was tackled by security again.” Police officers attempted to handcuff Dickard, the report claims, but he resisted.

The report added that Dickard’s continued struggles caused the crowd to “become unruly” as they started throwing beer cans at officers. Other individuals were also encouraged to run onto the field after Dickard’s move. The report concluded by stating, “Once in custody, the defendant made multiple offers to ‘break off’ and pay police officers $300 in exchange for letting him go.”

Kyle Dickard, Who Was Let Go in the 3rd ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Episode, Also Posted About His Arrest

Dickard addressed his arrest himself, posting a video of his run on the soccer field on his Instagram as well as his mugshot. The short-lived Bravo star captioned the post, “How it started vs. How it ended. I would [have] scored if I had a belt on…js.” His Instagram is set to private, but a video of the incident is available courtesy of the Only in Dade Instagram page.

The “Below Deck Adventure” deckhand was let go by Captain Kerry Titheradge after a series of incidents that made other cast members uncomfortable. In one incident that the captain heard about, Dickard forcibly kissed stewardess Kasie Faddah and in another incident, he threatened his roommate Nathan Morley after Morley told him to flush the toilet.

Titheradge explained that Dickard’s actions, especially his threat of violence against Morley, were grounds for instant dismissal. However, he gave Dickard the option of resigning instead of firing him but told him, “That’s on your record and if someone asks if you were terminated, I’m gonna tell them why. And that would severely affect your opportunity to get another job.”

