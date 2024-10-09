Kyle Richards’ Daughter Shares ‘Rare’ Photos As Whole Family Reunites for Wedding

Kyle Richards reunited with her ex, Mauricio Umansky, for a wedding, and it marked a rare occasion when they were with all four of their daughters, too.

More than a year after announcing their separation, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple attended the wedding of Taite Wiederhorn, who is the sister-in-law of Kim Richards’ eldest daughter, Brooke.

The outdoor wedding took place on October 5, 2024, at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos, California, per BravoTV.com.

Farrah Aldjufrie Shared Photos From the Wedding

In a post on her Instagram page, Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie shared a series of photos from the wedding weekend. The first photo featured all four of Richards’ daughters, Portia, 16, Sophia, 24, Alexia, 28, and Farrah, 35, posing together for a rare sisters’ shot.

The next photo featured the girls with their mom, with most of them wearing cowboy hats.

Photos from the wedding day featured a glimpse at the bride and groom (Weiderhorn married Chase Greenberg), a photo of the Aldjufrie/Umansky sisters with their cousin Kimberly Jackson, as well as a family photo of Richards, her four daughters, and estranged husband Umansky. Umansky stood comfortably behind Richards in the family pic.

Aldjufrie captioned the slideshow to note that it contained some rare photos.

“[Portia] and I being the bread of this sandwich in a somewhat rare photo of all 4 sisters together,” she wrote. “We seem to always be missing one. And it’s no secret that this family loves a Western-themed party and any excuse to wear a 🤠.”

The post received plenty of comments.

“What a good looking crew,” wrote Kimberly Jackson, the youngest daughter of Kim Richards.

“Holy smokes we’re cute,” wrote Sophia Umansky.

“Love the whole family together,” another wrote.

Other fans couldn’t believe how old Portia looked, considering she was just a toddler when the family first appeared on RHOBH in 2010.

Kyle Richards Said She Gets Along Great With Mauricio

While Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023, they continued to live together in their Encino, California home until early 2024.

In August, Umansky was photographed kissing a woman in Greece and later snuggling with her in Mexico. Umansky’s new flame was identified as actress Nikita Kahn, per TMZ. It is unclear if The Agency founder is still dating Kahn, but in late August, a source told OK magazine that he was “head over heels” for the model and actress and was “seeing her every chance “ he could get.

When Umansky’s dating news first broke, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton told E! News that the “Halloween” star was “hanging in there. “I said, ‘It won’t be the last. There’ll be many, many more,’” Hilton revealed. “I think she’s fine. I think it’s more about how the girls are gonna take it.”

If Richards was upset that Umansky moved on, she appears to be over it now. In multiple Q&As with fans, she reiterated that she gets along with her ex. “We get along very well. There’s no arguing or anything like that. There never was. I mean, it’s still the same,” she said on Amazon Live in August.

In a subsequent livestream she said, “We get along great. Grateful for that. I’m very proud how we’ve navigated through that.”

