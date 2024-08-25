Kyle Richards Posts Swimsuit Photos After Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe

Kyle Richards’ latest pictures could be worth a thousand words.

In August 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared new photos from a girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe. The photos included shots of the Bravo star in a red bikini days after her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was photographed in Mexico with another woman.

In July 2023, Richards and Umansky announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

Kyle Richards Joked About Posting a Thirst Trap

On August 23, Richards posted Instagram photos after spending time with friends in Lake Tahoe. The first photo featured the 55-year-old mom of four lying in the sun on a dock by the water in a red string bikini. Other pics featured the Bravo OG kayaking and holding a paddleboard. A final pic was Richards showing the front of her suit as she sunned on the dock.

“Had such a peaceful vacation in beautiful Lake Tahoe 🙏,” Richards captioned the post. “Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite spots on earth. Spent our days cooking, making s’mores, playing pool, kayaking… Can’t wait to get back there 💙.”

Several fellow Real Housewives stars commented on the photos.

“Happy, hot and rejuvenated what a combo! 🔥🍑❤️💋👧🏼,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs

“You look so happy. BTW my butt merged into my thighs. Yours looks ahhhhhmazing 😍,” wrote “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Sonja Morgan.

“You look amazing 🤩,” added former Housewife Kelly Dodd.

When another fan asked Richards if she posted a “thirst trap pic maybe??,” Richards replied, “I missed Thirsty Thursday 😜 .”

Others thought Richards looked as young as her daughters.

“Kyle your bikini pics!!! 🔥🔥🔥 literally aging backwards you look 25!!!!! ❤️” another fan wrote.

“Kyle, you look gorgeous, your hard work has paid off in all the right places 👌🏽,” another chimed in.

Mauricio Umansky’s PDA Pics Reportedly Upset Kyle Richards

Richards’ bikini pics came a little more than a month after photos of Umansky kissing a mystery woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece surfaced online. The woman, who was later identified as 33-year-old actress Nikita Kahn, also canoodled with Umansky at the luxurious Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos.

Although she and Umansky are separated and are “allowed” to date other people, Richards was reportedly upset over seeing her husband with his new flame. Her sister Kathy Hilton told Page Six it was “a hard pill to swallow” seeing Umansky’s PDA pics. “So what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit,” Hilton told the outlet of Richards. “You know this was bound to happen. You’ve been separated,” she added.

A few weeks after the first PDA sighting, TMZ posted photos of Umansky and Kahn reuniting for a trip to Mexico. The new couple spent time at the One & Only Mandarina resort near Puerto Vallarta, the outlet reported. Kahn wore a two-tone bikini as she held Umansky’s hand in one of the photos. In another paparazzi photo, the two cozied up together in the ocean.

