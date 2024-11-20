RHOBH Fans React to Kyle Richards’ Season 14 Premiere Scene Without Mauricio

Kyle Richards life looked very different on the season 14 premiere of The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In her first scenes of the new season, the Bravo OG gave fans a look at her quiet house just after her husband Mauricio Umansky moved out. But some fans felt it wasn’t a realistic representation of the wealthy Housewives star’s new life without her husband.

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. They continued to live together amicably in their Encino, California home until early 2024. Umansky moved out weeks before RHOBH began filming.

Fans Think Kyle Richards Exaggerated Her Struggles in the Scene

In a scene from the episode titled “Grace Time is Over,” Richards gave a recap of what her life has been like since announcing her split from her husband of 28 years.

“What has changed in my life since last year?” she asked in a confessional. “Oh my gosh, so much. Mau moved out about a week or two ago. Alexia also moved out. Having both of them move out back-to-back was very difficult, to say the least.”

Footage of Richards and her teen daughter Portia Umansky attempting to move a heavy chair was then shown. The two women couldn’t get the chair through a doorway. Richards was also shown struggling with how to turn on her TV with a tablet. She noted that when her ex-ex lived in the house, he did everything.

“Mau was living in a house with all women,” she said of her and her four daughters. “Whenever something needed to be done, he was the only guy. I don’t know how to turn on the TV properly, I don’t know how to get on the music, the pool heater, the pool light, and I don’t do rain gutters and stuff. I didn’t even know what one was until like a week ago.”

Richards lamented over how “quiet” her house has become and admitted, “This is not what I expected my life to be.”

She then wiped her eyes in the confessional and asked producers to stop rolling.

Fans reacted with comments on Instagram. Many were sympathetic to Richards’ fate after watching her for nearly 15 years on RHOBH.

“It’s really sad, that house and their other home from earlier seasons always seemed like a lovely family home, bustling with life,” one fan wrote.

But others were skeptical over seeing Richards so helpless.

“Come on. She has people to do all these things,” one commenter wrote.

“For pete’s sake hire a handyman it’s not that hard,” another agreed.

“Hire a hot handy man like the rest of us do honey🔥👏,” another chimed in.

Kyle Richards Isn’t Rushing to Divorce Mauricio Umansky

Richards remains hesitant to legally end her marriage to Umansky. During a November 11 appearance on the “Housewives Nightcap” podcast, the mom of four explained why she has yet to file for divorce from The Agency founder.

“It just hasn’t felt like any reason, any pressing reason to,’ Richards shared. “And it just, I don’t know, feels big and dramatic. I wish I had a better answer because I actually don’t…. I don’t know, he moved out, and he does his thing, I do my thing.”

Richards noted that the thought of divorce seems “scary” to her. “It’s like, we have a big family together, we have homes,” she added.